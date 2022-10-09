The DEA and the FBI will help for the CJNG drug war against the Sinaloa Cartel in Zacatecas

The Northeast Cartel, the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel dispute Zacatecas (Photo: File)

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agreed to collaborate with the government of Zacatecas in the combat of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) against the Sinaloa Cartel.

Ken SalazarUnited States ambassador to Mexico, attended a meeting with David Monreahe, governor of Zacatecas this October 6, where the officials addressed issues about the pacification of the entity against the organized crime.

The Moreno president and the American politician signed a cooperation agreement that will include the DEA and the FBI, as well as the International Bureau of Anti-Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement and the United States Agency for International Development, agencies that seek to combat the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Through a press conference, the governor and the ambassador explained that the US authorities will intervene with concrete actions in the provision of high-tech equipment.

Besides, the DEA and the FBI They will help in the training of public security areas and personnel of the Zacatecas Prosecutor’s Office. The entire assigned budget will be defined from Washington.

The ambassador signed an agreement to pacify Zacatecas (Photo: US-Embassy)

“Surely there is prosperity, investments arrive and trust in institutions grows. We are optimistic that we will achieve it, but it is necessary to maintain coordinated, continuous and permanent work, emphasizing that the people of Zacatecas count on the United States in this challenge that our countries face”, informed the North American embassy.

Zacatecas became one more stage of the dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel against him Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the country since mid-2020, but that fight could already be seen coming a year earlier, because the state is essential in drug trafficking.

The authorities of Security began to notice the increase in hired assassins sent by Ismael Zambada Garcia, the Mayas of 2019, in municipalities such as Mazapil, John Aldama, Rio Grande, Chalchihuites Y Bonnet up to Frenillo.

Inside the prison Cieneguilla they also highlighted clashes and a subsequent dominance of the Sinaloa Carteldespite the fact that most of the inmates were from the Gulf Cartel that has kept its cells in Tamaulipas and surrounding areas.

The Sinaloa Cartel continues to dominate the Mexican underworld (Photo: Special)

The CJNG was already consolidated in the south of Nayarit as well as within limits of Jalisco and other entities bordering their bastion. But little by little he began to agree with remnants of the Gulf Cartel to ensure passage through northeast of Mexico, where they cross their produced narcotics such as fentanyl and the cocaine brought from South America.

Zacatecas It is in the middle of the transfer routes, but it is also the closest entity to the so-called golden triangle of narco, where mountains of Durango, Sinaloa Y chihuahua. This area has been dominated by the Sinaloa Cartel in the last three decades.

According to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the geographical location is the main interest of criminal groups for their illegal activities, since it borders nine states such as Durango, Nayarit, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosi Y Aguascalientes.

“That makes it an important hub, too. for criminal groups it represents a situation that can favor them for their illicit activities”, he explained Luis Cresencio SandovalGeneral Secretary of the Sedenaon November 24.

In the last four demarcations, the organization directed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the Mencho, and thus consolidate your shipments. Well, on the opposite side in the Pacific and Northwest, their rivals from the Sinaloa Cartel. However, it maintains operations in Lower California since 2015 to secure their interests on the important border of Tijuana.

The entity that currently governs the morenista David Monreal It is crossed by two important roads, including a section of the Pan-American Highwaywhich connects Central America with the border with the United States, and the Federal Highway 54nexus of Colima, headquarters of Manzanillo, the port with the largest traffic in Mexico, and the US border with Tamaulipas.

Ismael Camberos HernandezSecretary of Security of Zacatecas from 2017 to 2020, recognized in his last year of office that the entity still operated the Gulf Cartel, Northeast Cartel, Sinaloa Cartelthe CJNGBesides Talibana cell derived from the Zetas and seated in San Luis Potosi.

KEEP READING:

Operation Zacatecas II has generated an escalation of violence: David Monreal for drug war in the state

Unstoppable violence in Zacatecas: two more police officers were murdered in Morelos

AMLO endorsed his support for David Monreal despite the violence in Zacatecas