The collection of cars in which Carlos Rivera lights up Cynthia Rodríguez

The Mexican singer, songwriter and actor has shown a certain fanaticism for cars. So much so that he seeks to turn on his current wife, Cynthia Rodríguez, with these three luxurious vehicles in his personal garage. Slide and find out how the couple keeps their relationship alive!

Carlos Rivera is currently one of the most beloved and well-known people in all of Mexico, this is due to his stellar participation in the play “The Lion King” in 2012, in which he won the World Broadway Spain Award for best actor. He also won two Dial Awards for revelation artist and musical career, and a “Lo Nuestro” Award for mariachi song of the year with “100 years” in 2022.

He has also made performances in musical works and collaborations with great artists such as Becky G, Maluma, Pedro Capó, Reik, among others. But how has he been able to be so successful in his career? We believe that this is largely due to started or since his childhood in this area, presenting himself to contests, working as an announcer on a local radio station, and having been champion in the “La Academia” program.

During his participation in La Academia he met his current wife, Cynthia Rodríguez, another very successful artist in the Aztec country.. A singer, actress, and host of programs such as the aid program Red Ángel, Viva el Show, the music program Corazón grupero, and she owns 3 studio albums. Since the couple is all the rage on the big Mexican screens, at Tork we analyze how, to this day, the couple manages to keep their relationship active. Next, Carlos Rivera’s three personal vehicles that turn on his current partner!

1) ford fairlane

Carlos Rivera in his Ford Fairlane

A vehicle with integral bodywork manufactured in Argentina, it has a 3-speed automatic gearbox and a fuel capacity of up to 75 liters. As for its interior, we are talking about a modest car with anatomically structured seats upholstered in fabric and vinyl. Among its general measurements, we find a length of 5.20 m, a width of 1.90 m and a wheelbase of 2.95 m.

Something interesting about the car is that it has a double hydraulic brake system with a separate circuit for front and rear brakes and a warning light on the dashboard to indicate the existence of faults in the circuit. And lastly, and most importantly, under its hood rests 200 horsepower powered by its V8 engine, which allows it to reach a top speed of 152 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. Its purchase value is only 2,000 dollars.

two) Chevrolet Suburban

A 7-seater, 5-door, front-wheel drive SUV. Among its measurements we can find a length of 5.7 m, a width of 2 m, a height of 1.9 m and a wheelbase of 3.4 m. Under its hood rest 355 horsepower, with an 8-cylinder V engine and a maximum torque of 519 Nm. Its purchase value is 30 thousand dollars

Among its comfort elements, we can highlight a power button system (smart key), wireless charger for cell phones, 8” high resolution color touch screen, CD, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and voice recognition and interface with Siri.. It also has rear doors with electric opening and closing, obstacle sensor, programmable height capable of controlling it from the inside and from the key.

3) Audi A8

Luxury saloon in which a design with the presence of very marked straight nerves stands out, its set of optics with HD LED headlights with laser lighting in the front lights and OLED technology in the rear. And a hexagonal design of its grille and outstanding inserts of its bumpers and side skirts.

Under its hood rest 310 horsepower and a maximum torque of 440 Nm. It has an 8-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive and a 6-cylinder V engine, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Its purchase value starts at 91,600 euros.