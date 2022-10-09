The 50’s arrived, exercise as therapy

He explains that the movements of locomotion that we do daily allow us to feed the energy systems that we have in the body, it helps us to improve general health, and through those same movements we activate the cardiopulmonary system and the circulation begins to lubricate, hydrate and heal our muscles and ligaments. “In short, daily exercise makes us stronger, more energetic, healthier and more functional in everyday life, so it’s never too late to start as the effects can be seen immediately.”

Start small, but steady

Carolina DiMauro is one of the many women who has shied away from exercise since her youth. She comments that her compulsory sports practice during her school days created a trauma that has been difficult for her to overcome. “She was a chubby girl and they forced me to practice exercises with the other girls who were more agile than me. Nobody stopped to think that my body was not used to making such an effort and my gross motor skills were deficient. I never wanted to practice anything, but after being locked up for so long with the pandemic I gained a significant overweight that caught the attention of my doctor.

Di Mauro says he was scared when he noticed that his breathing was failing when he walked a few meters, so he decided to seek professional help. “My children are at an age (adolescence) where they need their mother, a healthy mother, not a sick one. That’s why I can’t afford to stay home locked up getting fat and feeling worse and worse, with swollen feet, and shortness of breath.

Cristhie Sierralta, who develops from personal trainer in several gyms in the city of Miami, he assures that the best way to start is walking. “If a person hasn’t exercised for a long time or has never exercised, he can start by walking short distances. First, walk for 10 minutes if you are very overweight, and to the extent that your body tells you, you can increase that time”. Florida, or you don’t want to go to a closed place to get on a treadmill, you can do it in a nearby shopping center that has air conditioning.

“Many people go to the malls an hour before the stores open, so since there are few people who go shopping, you can walk more calmly in pleasant weather, and for that Miami has many malls where you can do the practice. The important thing is to walk without stopping and to do it consistently at least three to five times a week.”

Dancing, endorphin-releasing therapy

Dancing is another way to start exercising when you have a long time with a sedentary life, although the important thing is that the person develops a constant, permanent and consistent activity, that is, it can be started with 15 minutes that, like walking, they can be expanded to gain greater resistance. Sierra, who is also a Zumba instructor, assures that dancing is one of the activities that releases the most endorphins in the body, which is highly healthy.

“Endorphins can relieve pain and give a sense of well-being. According to scientists, endorphins are small proteins that bind to the opioid receptors of the central nervous system and generate well-being in the body.”Sierralta affirms that swimming is a good way to start, but in many cases it becomes complicated because if the person does not have a swimming pool in his community, he must find a place to exercise.

It is important that before starting both dancing and walking it is important that people measure their blood pressure, to ensure that they are within the optimal parameters. Cardiac resistance should also be checked to avoid any complications. Therefore, do not hesitate to ensure that it is advisable to have a medical check-up before learning any routine.

5 basic tips for starting

Yordan Mayedo, who was also a professional dancer in Cuba, summarizes in five tips to start exercising.