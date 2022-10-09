Suspended prominent baseball player who regretted staying in the U23 World Cup left Cuba – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

The third time was finally the charm for the talented Avilanian outfielder Yudiel González Torres with respect to breaking with Cuban baseball and taking the path of emigration.

Yudiel left Cuba just a week ago and is now in Mexico with the goal of continuing his career as a baseball player. The player himself exclusively confirmed part of his current events.

The 23-year-old player had been suspended for two years during the 61st National Series for an attempted illegal start. He then asked to be removed from the national team so that they would remove the regulation and thus be able to travel outside the country.

This Saturday González presented himself to a team to be able to play the Mexican Pacific League that starts next week. For now, he will remain in Mexican territory with his uncle, who has been helping him with all the logistics.

According to the member of the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila, until the 2021-22 season, he has no plans to play in Cuban tournaments again.

This week that ends it also transpired that another of those suspended by the Cuban Baseball Federation, Javier Carabeo, left the Island. The player from Mayabeque had been surprised in plans to leave the team in this year’s U23 Pan American Championship.

The offensive numbers that Yudiel left in Cuba were outstanding, apart from the increasingly low level of the National Series. In seven campaigns he finished with a line of .324/.374/.836. In the 61st Series he finished .320/.392/.853 with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

Yudiel was part of the team that participated in the 2021 U23 World Cup held in Mexico, in which he not only transcended for his performance. It was very controversial what happened to him, that initially he had left the hotel and then a series of reasons that led him to abort his plan.

The Cuban authorities at that time decided to leave everything as it was because they did not have official proof of their intentions to leave the team led by Eriel Sánchez on that occasion.

But months later the player tried to leave illegally, an objective that was frustrated and now he did bring the sanction of two years out of the Cuban sports system.