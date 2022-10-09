Surprises in the call! Ricardo Cadena innovated with his chosen ones to face Puebla

Guadalajara announced the list of 24 soccer players who made the trip to Angelopolis in search of the pass to the Liguilla.

Chivas is reported ready to face the most important match of the entire semester, where they will practically play the permanence in the Apertura 2022 when they visit Puebla on the Cuauhtémoc Stadium field, for which the coach Ricardo Cadena decided to resort to all his footballers for this commitment.

Guadalajara’s helmsman decided send for 24 players to make the trip to the Angelopolis in search of the ticket to the Quarterfinals, so the strategist will have to do without three players at the last minute, because he can only get hold of 21, counting the 11 starters and the 10 exchange options.

The increase in players in the call implied that new faces were presented, with respect to the previous one in the face of the duel against Cruz Azul, since For this trip to Puebla, both Fernando Beltrán and Antonio Briseño joinedwhere the first fulfilled his suspension game and the second recovered from an injury.

The only one Ricardo Cadena’s absence is that of attacker José Juan Macíaswho continues to recover from an injury he suffered prior to the start of this Apertura 2022 and that will keep him away from the courts until at least February or March 2023, because it was an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

When will Puebla vs. Chivas be played?

After a tough closing of the tournament in which Guadalajara suffered three setbacks in the last three days of Apertura 2022, the rojiblanco team received a couple of days off to prepare for the confrontation against La Franja, which will take place next Sunday, October 9 at 4:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

