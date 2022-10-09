Summary of the match Tigres vs. Necaxa (2-0). GOALSHalftime

Jorge Rosales

Monterey / 08.10.2022 21:05:10





Tigres did their homework and advanced to the 2022 Apertura Quarterfinals of Liga MX after beat Necaxa 2-0 at the University Stadium, thanks to a brace from André-Pierre Gignac, which served to reach 28 goals between Repechage and Liguillawith which he equaled Alberto García Aspe as the third highest scorer in those phases.

The first half was for the felines despite play more than 20 minutes with a man lesssince they had two shots on goal and 56 percent of the ball possession and a controversial action that was not marked as a penalty.

The game was barely going on in the 20th minute and the locals already had one expelled with a direct red card to Javier Aquino after hit Facundo Batista fighting a ball in an action that was not very important in the game.

At minute 28 they did not score a penalty against the auriazules after Alexis Peña tackled Sebastián Córdova and the whistler César Ramos did not score anything nor did he go to VAR to review the play.

Despite the man less, the royals had two shots on goal in the first halfone of them was taken by Luis Malagón at 34′, in a shot by Luis Quiñones on the edge of the area.

Red to Batista and the game changed

The game was balanced at minute 48, in the second half after a Facundo Batista’s stomp on Raymundo Fulgencio that cost him the red card after César Ramos reviewed it in the VAR and rectified the yellow card that he initially took out.

André-Pierre Gignac changed the course of the match at minute 60, when he prepared to take a free kick from three quarters of the field and placed the ball in the upper right corner of goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

The French practically defined the match at minute 72, in a play that Ray Fulgencio crossed from the right and the Bomboro defined a header to make his goal number 28 in Liguillasalready being the third best scorer in the history of this instance, tied with Alberto García Aspe.

Tigres will face Pachuca, their beast

The felines now hope to define the date and time to dispute the Quarterfinals, since being fifth place, it will be their turn to face Pachuca, who finished fourth. With the Ida being played at the Universitario Stadium and the Vuelta at the Hidalgo Stadium.

