Summary of the match Cruz Azul vs León (1-0) Halftime

Although with suffering until the last minute of the game, Blue Cross offered a show love to t-shirt Y managed to get in to the league from Liga MX; eliminated Lionwho never lowered his arms. Ignatius Rivero put on the hero cape and got the 1-0 with which La Maquina expects a rival in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament.

Thanks to a mistake by goalkeeper Rodolfo Cotawho had behaved up to the task, Rivero managed to score the goal that brought Cruz Azul to the surface, who suffered for periods of time, but who also gave him push and sacrifice, to get into the Fiesta Grande of Liga MX.

Cruz Azul received The Fierce that, although he has had an inconsistent tournament, the Repechage offered him the opportunity to lick the wounds accumulated in the semester and he wasted it, because the cruzazulinos They reaffirmed their position as favorites.

game of life and death

The Machine started engines. The first attempt of the game raised the sky-blue fans with the shot from Uriel Antuna, but he went to one side of León’s goal; the player received a filtered pass from Rodrigo Huesca.

one more of Antuna: the player was unable to stretch his leg enough to push the ball, which was barely touched by the sky blue to send it back to the side of the goal. At minute 20 of the match, one of the gears showed failures: Warrior couldn’t take it anymore and Juan Escobar reappeared, after month and a half off the pitch.

The juvenile was infiltrated, his body did not resist and The Escobar Pattern returned, thanks to a miraculous recovery of the cruciate ligament rupture posterior in the right knee that was nothing to send him to the operating room

The goal resisted to arrive

When it seemed that the celestial they would premiere their light show to celebrate a goal referee Fernando Guerrero canceled the entry of Gonzalo Carneiro out of place.

The second half began with a more dangerous visit, but the entire cement squad was able to contain it. In a kind of backlash, Carlos Rodriguez he kept the ball one meter from the edge of the area, he shot low and the ball went over the side of the goal Rodolfo Cota.

The flag bearer avoided error

The Whistling Karen Janett Diaz confirmed why he will attend the Qatar World Cup 2022; his work in the game was decisive: he scored a out of place millimeterwhich once again turned off the light show at the Azteca Stadium, as well as the goal shout before the definition of Gonzalo.

After a triple save from Rodolfo Cota, the striker received from Uriel Antuna to send her to the back, but the flag was raised due to Antuna’s position; the move was reviewed in the VAR and Guerrero endorsed the decision of his partner, who avoided problems.

It didn’t take long for now the lights will dance and the fans jumped with emotion, because Ignatius Rivero did not spare a dimension errorwho stopped the ball and left it alive… Rivero appeared and just pushed.

the critical minutes

With six minutes of compensation, the nerves forced every spectator in the Aztec to stand on the edge of the seat. A foul on Michael Estrada should have been marked as penalbut The Warrior Singer omitted it. Then a dangerous move by the Esmeraldas, when a goal ball was stopped by Huesca managed to stop; the ball hit his knee and then hand, the VAR showed the referee the action and did not award the penalty.

There could be no worse punishment for the juvenile, if the opposite had happened, because in the Matchday 16 did an own goal that put La Fiera ahead, but road Y broom came to the rescue with the comeback 2-1 to ensure the Repechage.

With five wins in a row and with the assistance of some 22 thousand fansCruz Azul is already in the Quarterfinals and waiting for rival.

Cruz Azul vs Leon | Repechage

