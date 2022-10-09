Summary of the match Cremonese vs Napoli (1-4). GOALS”Halftime

Midtime Editorial

In a Mexican duel in the A series, Napoli took the game against Cremonese with a blunt 4-1. Hirving Lozano and Johan Vasquez faces were seen although both started on the bench, the youth squad from Pachuca came in exchange and scored a goalwhile of Vasquez had no chance.

The game began with the two Mexicans waiting to be called by their respective coaches. Naples opened the scoring with a penalty at minute 26 that made effective Matteo Politano.

In the second half, Johan’s team put the 1-1 with the action of Cyriel Dessers. When everything seemed to be left with the distribution of units, Luciano Spalletti executed a series of changes in which he gave entry to Lozano, who changed the rhythm of the game.

Thus, the Neapolitans went on the attack and Giovanni Simeone flipped when defining a pass mario rui. Meanwhile, Johan was witnessing his team fall from the bench.

Lozano sentenced the victory

To avoid any shock, Chucky Lozano made it 3-1 and thus calmed down Napoli. It was in the third minute of compensation when the Mexican accompanied Jvicha Kvaratsjelia to the rival area, his teammate attracted the goalkeeper and there he served so that Lozano will only push the ball before the open frame.

Mathias Olivera finished the 4-1 and so Napoli kept the three points to consolidate in the top of the Italian championship with 23 units beating by two points Atalanta. Meanwhile he Cremonese still sunk like penultimate.