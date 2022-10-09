Summary of the game Toluca vs. FC Juarez (3-0). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

the hell of Toluca lived another of those afternoons where the Devils solved without problems a stumbling block that prevented them from qualifying for the Liguilla. Nacho Ambriz’s Deportivo Toluca beat Bravos de Juárez 3-0 that had many shots, but zero effectiveness against the framework of a great Tiago Volpi, also key in the result.

The other important part for the Devils was that their two strikers they got the goals Victory. On the one hand Camilo Sanvezzo continues on a streak and was the one who started the road to victory with a great goal in this Repechage of the Apertura 2022. While Carlos Gonzalez and Marcel Ruiz resolved in the second half to leave the final blackboard.

FC Juarez tried to die of something, to show that his qualification for the Repechage was not in vain. But in front They found with a brazilian goalkeeper that he is at a great level and as proof are the saves he made at 8 minutes, at 69′ and at 73′. Three key moments.

By the way, two of those Goal attempts They were the work of the defense Alexander Arribas who tried to make a difference for his team but failed to rock the nets.

Toluca’s second goal came early in the second half when Leo Fernandez (always Leo) took advantage of a quick move and overflowed down the right wing. Hence he sent the center low that was topped by Charlie to goal In this way, the Paraguayan achieved his second goal of the tournament and will enter the Liguilla motivated.

Already in compensation time Marcel Ruiz scored the 3-0 after one wall with Fidel Alvarez and resolved with a low shot. It was an important comeback for the midfielder, who underwent surgery a couple of weeks ago and today returns with a goal after coming on as a substitute.

This is how the Hell of Toluca is ready for the league as one of the most difficult customs. will now be the scenery for the first leg before Santos Laguna, that already succumbed 2-1 in that stadium this Apertura 2022.

