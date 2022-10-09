Entertainment

She abandoned Fernando Colunga and karma left her penniless

Fernando Colunga
If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Fernando Colunga. An actor like him has surely left several breathless, even though he is not always the “good” one in soap operas.

We can find other leading men from the same era such as Sebastián Rulli or Eduardo Capetillo, but Fernando seems to have achieved everything: fame, fortune, but he has not formalized with anyone, after several failed relationships. In one of them, she ended up leaving him for another star.

It happened in the novel ‘Pasión y Poder’, where Colunga ends up being abandoned by his fictional wife, ‘Julia’, played by Susana González, after several abuses.

But karma has hit her

After leaving a heartthrob like that, obviously there are consequences and González had them. Her husband took all her money and property from her. However, everything happened in the novel ‘My fortune is to love you’, where she had to learn to be humble and start from scratch.

