Sebastián Rulli’s secret that would make Angelique doubt starting a family

Sebastian Rulli and Angelique Boyer

October 08, 2022 3:30 p.m.

The perfect example of a love relationship from soap operas that is transferred to real life is the one between Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer. The protagonists of ‘What life stole from me’ found the same chemistry in reality and now they are one of the most stable couples in the entertainment world.

However, many people have begun to wonder why they have not decided to take the step of getting married and starting a family. Many rumors have been spread but none have convinced everyone.

Now, new information has come out that could make Boyer doubt if he was thinking of finally taking that step. A fact about what it would be like to have a family with Rulli.

Sebastian is “tough” as a father

“Sebas is straighter, so anything is “I tell your dad” and I defend myself, but we are both educating him,” revealed Rulli’s ex and his son’s mother, Cecilia Galiano. She obviously didn’t mean it in a bad way but it might be something Angelique takes note of.