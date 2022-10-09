Seattle made history, Toronto swept and eliminated at home – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

This Saturday, October 8, the two American League Wild Card Series were decided in just a couple of games, with the Cleveland Guardians swept over the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It may interest you: Guardians to Division Series: EXPECTACULAR WALK-OFF HOMER qualifies Cleveland

In the case of the Guardians, they defeated the Rays 2×1 on Friday with a decisive home run by the Dominican José Ramírezwhile another home run by Oscar González, also from Cuba, at the height of the 15th inning, was enough to win 1×0 on Saturday, leaving Tampa on the field and moving on to the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees .

For its part, with a historic comeback, which included an incredible play at the height of the eighth episode, the Seattle team beat the Blue Jays 10×9 to advance to the other Division Series of the young circuit, against the Houston Astros.

On Friday, they had beaten the Canadians 4×0with excellent pitching work by the Dominican Luis Castillo.

It may interest you: SPECTACULAR fielding by José Ramírez saved Cleveland, Game 2 of the series

A former Blue Jays pitcher, left-hander Robbie Ray, started for Seattle, but gave up four runs on six hits in three innings of work, including a pair of walk-off home runs. Teoscar Hernandez (4-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R) and an RBI single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4-1, RBI, R, BB)







In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays scored four more runs, one of them driven by Teoscar himself, who was hit with the bases loaded. A sacrifice fly by Matt Chapman (3-1, RBI, BB) and an RBI double by Danny Jansen (5-3, 2 RBI) completed the rally. Back then, it was all party at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

For their part, the Mariners were quiet on offense during the first half of the game, due to the excellent performance of Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, who had struck out six rivals in the first four innings. In the fifth, Adam Frazier (5-3, RBI, 2 R) had the visitors’ first hit and scored a run later on a sacrifice fly by Jarred Kelenic (1-0, RBI).

It may interest you: Francisco Lindor took her out at 105 miles and put New York up very early

But in the sixth, those from Seattle took Gausman out of the box by scoring four touchdowns and closing the match 8×5, showing signs of life and as a prelude to a spectacular closing. Three of those runs were driven in by home run by Carlos Santana (4-2, 3 RBI, R, BB) off reliever Mayza.

Before the debacle, another RBI single by Janses made the match 9×5, just six outs away from victory for Toronto and the tie in the match, advancing to a definitive third duel. However, the Mariners thought deferentially and with another four-run rally they tied the game. The clincher was a drive by JP Crawford (5-1, 3 RBI) behind the second base bag that bounced into no man’s land in short center field between three Blue Jays defenders. The play became a three-run double and center fielder George Springer had to be stretchered out (see more details here)





With the game already tied, the moods were very different on both benches and Seattle’s victory seemed a matter of time. Just one inning later, in the top of the ninth, a pair of braces by Cal Raleigh and Frazier, off reliever and loser Jordan Romano, decided the game.

Closing the curtains was George Kirby, a 25-start starter in the 2022 MLB contest and who achieved his first save of the season with a clean inning, to ensure the victory of Mexican reliever Andrés Muñoz (1.0 EL, 0 H , 0R, 1K, 1BB). The last out of the game was on a fly ball to center field, at the hands of the new face of the franchise, Julio Rodríguez.





This is the fourth time that the Mariners have won a postseason series in the history of the organization, after winning the division series in 1995, 2000 and 2001, also being their second sweep, after achieving it in 2000, 3-0. against the Chicago White Sox.

It may interest you: RECORDS: Home run by Carlos Santana MATCHED A-Rod, Edgar and Brett

By the way, this seven-run comeback from Seattle made history in the Major Leagues because the previous two in the postseason were at home. Thus, the Mariners would be the first team to overcome a seven-run road deficit and win. In fact, going into today’s game, teams were 0-126 in MLB postseason history when trailing by more than 7 runs on the road, with this 2022 Seattle team being the first to beat , on opportunity 127.

The Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series to face the Houston Astros beginning Tuesday in Houston. Both teams play in the Western Division of the young circuit and met 19 times in the regular stage, with a total of 12 wins for the sidereals and seven for Seattle.