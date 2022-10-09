Sara Lee and her revealing post on Instagram hours before she died at the age of 30

LThe sudden death of Sara Lee, at the age of 30, which was announced by her family through Instagram, shocked everyone.

The tragic news of the former Tough Enough winner’s passing broke on Friday night, though the cause of death has not yet been released.

revealing message

On her Instagram account, Sara posted a message a few hours before she died, revealing a recent battle for his health.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to hit the gym 2 days in a row. my first sinus infection kicked my ass #Saraselfie #gains” reads the post which accompanied a photo in which she is seen taking a picture in a bathroom mirror.

Her mother announced Sara’s death on Facebook

The mother of the WWE star published a message on Fecabook in which she reported on the sad death of his daughter.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that noOur Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jess. We are all in shock and the arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve.

“We all need prayers, especially Cory and his children“, expressed the hurt mother.

WWE star, Kayla Braxtonshared a GoFundMe link for Sara Lee’s family, accompanied by a sensitive message:

“This is so heartbreaking, what a beautiful person we have lost. And leaving behind 3 small children and a husband who always expressed how madly in love he was with her. So sorry. Just heartbreaking.” he expressed.

She leaves her husband and three children

Sara is survived by her husband, the former WWE star Westin Blake, whose real name is Cory Westonand three children.

The couple case in December 2017. In May of that year, she had given birth to her first child, a girl.

And in February 2019, the couple welcomed their second child into the world, this time a boy. And finally in September of last year, she had her third child.