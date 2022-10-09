Sad ending. A soap opera took Mariana Levy away from her family

Mariana Levi

October 08, 2022 9:07 p.m.

Mariana Levy was one of the most beloved actresses on television, she is remembered for the soap operas La Pícara soñadora and El Premio Mayor. She married actor Ariel López Padilla who played Andrés Alcázar in the soap opera Corazón Salvaje with Edith González and Eduardo Palomo.

This couple had a scandalous start, because Ariel López Padilla was married when they met and fell in love. They both had a daughter and together they decided to star in a telenovela in Peru, which was considered a way to escape scandals.

The telenovela in question was Leonela, Muriendo de Amor from 1997; in which they offered both actors the leading role, but when they arrived in Peru they found out that the main credit was only for the actress, who would share the screen with Diego Bertie, while Ariel López Padilla would have to be a supporting role.

Ariel López Padilla was dismayed and without a job

This caused the couple to have a distance because while Mariana worked on the telenovela Ariel she had to take care of the home, the demanding work days and not having a job for López Padilla was the beginning of the end. They divorced and each one made his life separately, although keeping the mutual affection for his daughter.