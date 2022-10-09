Russia will send oil and other supplies to Cuba on a regular basis

Russia reported in the last few hours that it is studying the most viable way to send supplies to Cuba regularly. Among other products, oil and its derivatives, wheat, as well as fertilizers would arrive on the Island.This was announced by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitri Chernyshenko, when he revealed that Cuba proposed to its Russian counterpart to make these shipments. The Island is expected to benefit from these products very soon, especially now in times of economic, energy and food crises.

This issue was recently discussed at a working meeting between both parties. The Caribbean interest was conveyed to the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.

The leader thanked Russia for its help in eliminating the consequences of the fire that occurred at the super tanker base in Matanzas last August.

Historical ally of Cuba

Indeed, Russia has been a strategic ally of the Caribbean nation for many decades. From the time of the former Soviet Union to the present day, the Kremlin has been a support for Cuba in multiple areas.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law last June that postpones the payment of Cuba’s debt. The Island has received loans since 2006 amounting to $2.3 billion dollars, according to data revealed by the Russian government.

Russian tourism, too, has gained strength in recent years. It maintains a notable presence in the leisure and entertainment sector in Cuba. Several tour operators work daily so that more agencies and airlines join the Cuba destination.

By the way, the authorities of the smokeless industry in Cuba set a high goal for this year. They estimated the arrival of 2.5 million tourists, a challenge that is far from being met. Let’s keep in mind that there are just over two months left before the end of 2022.