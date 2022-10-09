Rescuers find the body of one of the women dragged by a water blow in the La Soplaera puddle in Peñuelas

The authorities spotted this morning, Sunday, the body of one of the women who disappeared yesterday, after a surge of water near the La Soplaera puddle and waterfall, in Peñuelas,

The Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead) indicated that the rescuers will proceed to recover the body.

“The search for the second woman continues”indicated the agency through social networks.

This morning, rescuers resumed the search after the storm surge affected a group of visitors.

The Nmead shared images of the beginning of the day on their social networks, while they divided the squads.

Personnel from the Special Force for Urban Search and Rescue (Prusar, in English) and divers from the Arecibo Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME) joined the work.

Yesterday, agents from the Peñuelas District of the Police Bureau, together with brigades from the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), tried to find the whereabouts of the disappeared.

According to the police report, a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, at 3:05 pm, alerted about a group of at least seven people who were stranded in an area near the river when a gust of water fell. .

The Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead) posted on his Twitter account that rescuers are looking for two women, aged 23 and 30, who disappeared as a result of the flood. The agency added that three other people managed to leave the area, and two others were rescued.

At the moment, the health status of the people and whether they are local citizens or tourists are unknown.

The director of Emergency Management of Peñuelas, John Paul Riveratold Telenoticias that he ordered the rescuers who were in the water or near the shore to leave after receiving a warning from the National Meteorological Service (SNM) that it was raining in the area, so there was the possibility that down another blast of water.

Rivera said yesterday that the rescuers would remain in the area in search of the two women until conditions improve enough to resume direct work in the puddle.

On the scene are Emergency Management units from Peñuelas, Ponce and Juana Díaz.