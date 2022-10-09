Rescuers are looking for two women who disappeared due to a hit of water in the La Soplaera puddle in Peñuelas

Personnel from the Peñuelas District of the Police Bureau, together with brigades from the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), They are trying to find two women who disappeared after a flood of water near the puddle and waterfall La Soplaera in Peñuelas affected a group of visitors.

Agents from the Peñuelas District headquarters indicated that a call to the 9-1-1 emergency system at 3:05 pm alerted about a group of at least seven people who were stranded in an area near the river when a blow fell of water.

The Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (Nmead) posted on his Twitter account that the rescuers are looking for two women, 23 and 30 years old who disappeared as a result of the water blow. The agency added that three other people managed to leave the area, and two others were rescued.

At the moment, the health status of the people and whether they are local citizens or tourists are unknown.

The director of Emergency Management of Peñuelas, Juan Pablo Rivera, told Telenoticias that he ordered the departure of the rescuers who were in the water or near the shore after receiving a notice from the National Weather Service (SNM) that it was raining in the area, so there was the possibility of another heavy rain coming down.

Rivera said that the rescuers will remain in the area in search of the two women until conditions improve enough to resume direct work in the puddle.

On the scene are Emergency Management units from Peñuelas, Ponce and Juana Díaz.