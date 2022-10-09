Rauw Alejandro surprises Rosalía on stage to dance ‘Despecha’

The urban performer Rauw Alejandro surprised his partner Rosalía and the fans who gathered for his concert last night in Inglewood, California, when the Puerto Rican appeared on the stage of the show mommy to dance with her success despise.

The moment once again highlighted the bonding chemistry of the artists who made their romance public in September of last year. To the emotion of those present were added the displays of affection during the dynamic meeting.

. @RauwAlejandro surprised tonight @Rosalia at his concert in Inglewood, California going up on stage to dance “DESPECHÁ”. pic.twitter.com/LhXJyVWHZj — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) October 8, 2022

Through social networks, interpreters continually show that, despite separate work schedules, they tend to spend much of their time together.

The Spanish singer presented her show last month at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. During the meeting on Puerto Rican soil, she expressed that “the love of my life is from here, so also know how special it is to present myself here.”

The vocalist continues her series of presentations in the United States.