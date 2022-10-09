Rafael Nadal has his first child with Xisca Perelló

Rafael Nadal and his wife Xisca, an official photo when they got married

The tennis player Rafael Nadal he is already a father for the first time: this afternoon, in Palma de Mallorca, he enjoyed the arrival of the child who bears his name and who is the fruit of his relationship with Maria Francisca Perello. The champion of 22 Grand Slam titles had spent several months awaiting the state of health of his wife, better known as “Xisca”, and could only be present for one day in the last Laver Cup because the delivery could occur at any time.

“There are more important things I must attend to”, he said after losing in the round of 16 of the US Open with Frances Tiafoe. Nadal will return to the circuit from October 31 at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000, the prelude to the Turin masters event (November 13 to 20) .

Rafa was the only member of the “Big Three” without brand new paternity. Roger Federer has twin girls, Myla and Charlene, and twin boys, Leo and Lenny, while Novak Djokovic has a son, Stefan, and a daughter, Tara.

Rafael Nadal’s last appearance: at Roger Federer’s farewell at the Laver Cup, in London – Credits: @Kin Cheung

According to the newspaper Ultima Hora, at the end of the Spanish summer the alarms went off when it was learned that Xisca Perelló was admitted to a Palma private clinicat a time when Nadal was immersed in the US Open in New York, a tournament that left him eliminated before the count: “I need to go back (home). I have much more important things than tennis to attend to.” Later it was learned that his condition was not serious and, although an operation on the mother was considered, it was not carried out due to the advanced state of pregnancy in which she was.

Xisca thus had to remain at rest for the last remaining weeks of her pregnancy. Although there was speculation about a premature birth, according to the calculations that were handled, since the birth was scheduled for mid-October, so the first-born of the manacoríes, little ‘Rafa’, only came one or two weeks early.