Puebla vs Chivas LIVE today 1(5)-(4)1 | 09/10/2022

18:47 a few seconds ago

Final

Puebla advances to the league by beating Chivas on penalties 5-4.

18:46 2 minutes ago

penalties

Puebla goal! Escoto gives victory to Puebla

18:45 3 minutes ago

penalties

Zaldívar marks the fourth

18:44 4 minutes ago

penalties

Reyes marks the fourth

18:43 5 minutes ago

penalties

Angle misses his shot

18:42 6 minutes ago

penalties

Puebla goal! Martinez marks the third

18:41 7 minutes ago

penalties

Chivas goal! Ormeño marks the third.

18:39 9 minutes ago

penalties

Puebla goal! Mancuello scores the second

18:39 10 minutes ago

penalties

Chivas goal! Mozo marks the second.

18:38 10 minutes ago

penalties

Puebla goal! Good score for Puebla

18:37 11 minutes ago

penalties

Chivas goal! Vega marks the first

18:28 20 minutes ago

96´

The game ends with a tie, there will be penalties.

18:27 21 minutes ago

90´+6

Goooooooooal from Chivas! Cisneros scores the tie with a powerful shot inside the area.

18:25 23 minutes ago

90´+4

Ormeño receives a yellow card.

18:24 24 minutes ago

90´+3

Vega shoots and the ball goes into the stands.

18:21 27 minutes ago

90´

6 minutes are added.

18:20 28 minutes ago

89´

Zaldívar shoots outside the area and the ball goes over the goal.

18:16 32 minutes ago

85´

Cisneros takes a powerful shot that goes over the goal.

18:15 33 minutes ago

84´

Dangerous opportunity for Puebla.

18:13 35 minutes ago

82´

Chivas is lost in the area with multiple arrivals saved by the Puebla goalkeeper.

18:08 40 minutes ago

77´

Vega within the area does not find a partner.

18:04 44 minutes ago

74´

Silva receives a yellow card.

18:03 an hour ago

72´

Vega overflows towards the center, but the ball is stolen.

18:01 an hour ago

70´

Zaldívar finishes off with a header and the ball goes to the side.

18:00 an hour ago

69´

Chivas makes a mistake at the start and they give Puebla a dangerous opportunity.

17:57 an hour ago

65´

Sepúlveda receives a yellow card.

17:51 an hour ago

60´

Cortizo misses a great play down the right wing.

17:49 an hour ago

57´

Goooooooooal from Puebla! Barragán finishes off in a great way to beat the goalkeeper and put the locals ahead.

17:47 an hour ago

56´

Few emotions on the pitch and the game begins to fade.

17:41 an hour ago

fifty

Opportunity within the area which Calderón cannot contact the ball in a great way.

17:39 an hour ago

48´

Chivas keeps the ball close to the rival area.

17:35 an hour ago

46´

Start the second half.

17:17 2 hours ago

Four. Five

The first half ends.

17:15 2 hours ago

43´

Chivas opportunity which the defense avoids the shot.

17:11 2 hours ago

39´

Mancuello’s distant shot that passes very close to the goal.

17:08 2 hours ago

37´

Flores shoots and Silva prevents the ball from passing.

17:06 2 hours ago

3. 4

Vega shoots with power and the goalkeeper avoids Chivas’ goal.

17:04 2 hours ago

32´

Chivas’ loose shot that goes towards the goalkeeper’s hands.

17:00 2 hours ago

29´

Puebla gets a free kick near the goal.

16:552 hours ago

24´

Puebla looks better and generates more danger.

16:532 hours ago

twenty-one

Puebla’s goal disallowed for offside.

16:49 2 hours ago

18´

Dangerous approach from Puebla which ends in a corner kick.

16:46 2 hours ago

fifteen

Chivas begins to dominate on the field.

16:42 2 hours ago

10´

Chivas comes close to scoring the first multiple times inside the box.

16:38 2 hours ago

Puebla puts pressure on the exit of Chivas.

16:34 2 hours ago

3

Calderón shoots powerfully outside the area and the ball goes over the side.

16:32 2 hours ago

1

A foul is committed on a Puebla player and he gets a free kick.

16:30 2 hours ago

Start the match.

16:26 2 hours ago

there is already a rival

The team that manages to advance this afternoon will face America, the league would be played in this way: Pachuca vs Tigres, Santos vs Toluca, Rayados vs Cruz Azul, in this way the leader will wait for the winner of this duel , Clásico Nacional or repetition of day 17.

16:20 2 hours ago

Chivas starting XI

16:15 3 hours ago

Starting XI Puebla

16:10 3 hours ago

Chivas in their fifth playoff

Chivas became the team that has played the most playoffs since the return of the format, in total the rojiblanco team has played four playoffs, being eliminated twice and advancing to the league on two others, today’s duel would be playing its fifth in what seems like a great challenge.

16:05 3 hours ago

Chivas is already in the stadium

16:00 3 hours ago

News in the call for Chivas

For the duel against Puebla Ricardo Cadena chose 24 players in which two new faces stand out compared to the last game against Cruz Azul, they are Fernando Beltrán, who had been suspended due to a red card against América and Antonio Briseño who returns after overcome an injury that kept him away for two months.

15:55 3 hours ago

Puebla does not weigh the Cuauhtémoc

Puebla’s last victory at home was in February 2018, on that occasion they won 2-0, during that period Puebla tied with chivas four times and one defeat.

15:50 3 hours ago

Puebla and Chivas balanced

In the last league clashes between both teams, the two teams have obtained two wins and two draws, the last important duel between the two was in the playoff of the 2021 opening, when the poblanos advanced on penalties to the next round.

15:45 3 hours ago

we continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Puebla vs Chivas, corresponding to the Liga MX Repechage, tonight both teams are looking for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, in numbers the teams are very even, so the game could be defined even penalties. Do not take off because then we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match.

15:40 3 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow Puebla vs Chivas live

15:35 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Puebla vs Chivas online and live

15:30 3 hours ago

Watch out for this Chivas player

15:25 3 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Puebla

15:20 3 hours ago

Chivas last line-up

Jimenez; Orozco, Olivas, Sepulveda, Sanchez; Alvarado, Flores, Perez; Vega, Zaldívar, Brizuela.

15:15 4 hours ago

Last lineup of Puebla

Silva; Martinez, De Buen, Reyes, Jacques, Silva; Cortizo, Fernandez, Mancuello, Araraujo; Barragan.

15:10 4 hours ago

Background

15:05 4 hours ago

Arbitration quatrain

Central: Luis Enrique Santander. Assistants: Christian Espinoza and Pablo Hernández. Fourth Official: Óscar Romo.

15:00 4 hours ago

Chivas to save the semester

14:55 4 hours ago

Puebla, a difficult team to beat

14:50 4 hours ago

The most anticipated duel of the playoff

14:45 4 hours ago

Welcome

