Puebla vs Chivas LIVE today 1(5)-(4)1 | 09/10/2022

Puebla advances to the league by beating Chivas on penalties 5-4.

Puebla goal! Escoto gives victory to Puebla

Zaldívar marks the fourth

Reyes marks the fourth

Angle misses his shot

Puebla goal! Martinez marks the third

Chivas goal! Ormeño marks the third.

Puebla goal! Mancuello scores the second

Chivas goal! Mozo marks the second.

Puebla goal! Good score for Puebla

Chivas goal! Vega marks the first

The game ends with a tie, there will be penalties.

Goooooooooal from Chivas! Cisneros scores the tie with a powerful shot inside the area.

Ormeño receives a yellow card.

Vega shoots and the ball goes into the stands.

6 minutes are added.

Zaldívar shoots outside the area and the ball goes over the goal.

Cisneros takes a powerful shot that goes over the goal.

Dangerous opportunity for Puebla.

Chivas is lost in the area with multiple arrivals saved by the Puebla goalkeeper.

Vega within the area does not find a partner.

Silva receives a yellow card.

Vega overflows towards the center, but the ball is stolen.

Zaldívar finishes off with a header and the ball goes to the side.

Chivas makes a mistake at the start and they give Puebla a dangerous opportunity.

Sepúlveda receives a yellow card.

Cortizo misses a great play down the right wing.

Goooooooooal from Puebla! Barragán finishes off in a great way to beat the goalkeeper and put the locals ahead.

Few emotions on the pitch and the game begins to fade.

Opportunity within the area which Calderón cannot contact the ball in a great way.

Chivas keeps the ball close to the rival area.

Start the second half.

The first half ends.

Chivas opportunity which the defense avoids the shot.

Mancuello’s distant shot that passes very close to the goal.

Flores shoots and Silva prevents the ball from passing.

Vega shoots with power and the goalkeeper avoids Chivas’ goal.

Chivas’ loose shot that goes towards the goalkeeper’s hands.

Puebla gets a free kick near the goal.

Puebla looks better and generates more danger.

Puebla’s goal disallowed for offside.

Dangerous approach from Puebla which ends in a corner kick.

Chivas begins to dominate on the field.

Chivas comes close to scoring the first multiple times inside the box.

Puebla puts pressure on the exit of Chivas.

Calderón shoots powerfully outside the area and the ball goes over the side.

A foul is committed on a Puebla player and he gets a free kick.

Start the match.

The team that manages to advance this afternoon will face America, the league would be played in this way: Pachuca vs Tigres, Santos vs Toluca, Rayados vs Cruz Azul, in this way the leader will wait for the winner of this duel , Clásico Nacional or repetition of day 17.

Chivas became the team that has played the most playoffs since the return of the format, in total the rojiblanco team has played four playoffs, being eliminated twice and advancing to the league on two others, today’s duel would be playing its fifth in what seems like a great challenge.

For the duel against Puebla Ricardo Cadena chose 24 players in which two new faces stand out compared to the last game against Cruz Azul, they are Fernando Beltrán, who had been suspended due to a red card against América and Antonio Briseño who returns after overcome an injury that kept him away for two months.

Puebla’s last victory at home was in February 2018, on that occasion they won 2-0, during that period Puebla tied with chivas four times and one defeat.

In the last league clashes between both teams, the two teams have obtained two wins and two draws, the last important duel between the two was in the playoff of the 2021 opening, when the poblanos advanced on penalties to the next round.

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Puebla vs Chivas, corresponding to the Liga MX Repechage, tonight both teams are looking for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, in numbers the teams are very even, so the game could be defined even penalties. Do not take off because then we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match.

Jimenez; Orozco, Olivas, Sepulveda, Sanchez; Alvarado, Flores, Perez; Vega, Zaldívar, Brizuela.

Silva; Martinez, De Buen, Reyes, Jacques, Silva; Cortizo, Fernandez, Mancuello, Araraujo; Barragan.