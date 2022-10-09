Popular Cuban TV commentator called the President of the Baseball Federation “unforgivable and disrespectful” – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

In current times, with the technological development that humanity has reached, it is very difficult for a public figure that their deceptions and lies go unpunished. Cameras, cell phones, social networks, are very powerful elements that capture any element capable of compromising an official and, when the lack of it is recurrent, his resignation is demanded or measures are taken in this regard.

The absurd and mocking attitude of the President of the Cuban Baseball Federation and National Commissioner of the discipline, Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, who used the media officials of Cuba (as is now customary in all spheres, unfortunately) to blatantly lie about important issues of the I Elite League, a highly criticized sporting event but expected by the fans, which would start this Saturday.

Let us remember that, as we publish on our website, Pérez Pardo mentioned on the television program “Round Table”, that all the seizures related to the league were in Cuba, ready!, including the players’ uniforms and sports equipment. Unfortunately for him, a note from JIT announced the postponement of the contest, precisely because of the absence of the uniforms, making the official look ridiculous.

But who cares… the “Round Table” is a popular forum where Cuban officials take advantage of their free time to deceive the people with retrograde ideas, plans that are not fulfilled and embellish the deplorable situation that exists on the Island, of which sport does not escape. That a sports leader lies in Cuba, publicly, when he also does it to the president, is normal.

The wave of criticism that Pérez Pardo has received is infinite, to the point that many demand his resignation, using arguments as resounding as “incapable”, “liar”, “playful”, “taken advantage of”… and many more.

But, sometimes, reading criteria of popular figures, such as the sports journalist Evyan Guerra, a regular on Cuban sports television, indicates that popular discontent does not only take hold of the fans, of the “alternative media”, of the ” from outside”, but has also made a deep impression on its closest “allies”.

«My opinion: Ensuring that everything is ready without being ready, seems unforgivable and disrespectful», Evyan wrote on his Twitter accountclearly indignant with the attitude of Pérez Pardo.

These adjectives are quite strong and very unusual in Cuba, by the official press, to refer to the work of officials. Although he is not the only one who has spoken publicly on the subject, Evyan is a “weighty” reference.

The comments did not wait. Several followers of the popular journalist reacted to the publication and sent their disapproving comments to the Cuban baseball official, who still, at the time of writing this note, had not publicly apologized to those who trust (or trusted) him, if there are still… nor were there any signs of resignation, as is also often seen in the international arena.

“You should ask for his resignation now, at least”; “another failure to store in a bureau”; «reflection of a country, without a doubt»; “it is punishable for disrespecting the people on national television”; “even when they are going to disrespect a sport that is the identity of a country”, “the people suffer”; “They don’t take things seriously”… are some samples of the reactions of the fans

This editor, no longer in my role as a communicator, but as a lover of Cuban sports, as a lover of my country, my nation, my flag and in respect to my Cuban brothers who are on the island, I have some clear things about the popular opinion: DEMAND Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo publicly apologize for lying blatantly on national television, explain the reasons that led him to have such a deplorable attitude and then, immediately afterwards, resign from his current positions due to incompetence.

And you, dear reader, what do you think about it?