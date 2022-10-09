PHOTOS: From behind, Yuliett Torres seduces in nets with tight white jeans

Yuliet Torres, the attractive fitness model from Guadalajara who break social media every time you post a new image, now it does it again on display backwards when wearing one skinny jeans color white that mark the stunning figure of her hip that ignites the passions of her fans.

Through her Instagram account, the beautiful influencer and also a successful model on the adult content platform, OnlyFans, showed the post of a series of three photographs where he posed in front of his mirror and with a cell phone in his hand, he captured his figure that is attentive to his 10.3 million followers that he has only on Instagram.

In the photos, Yuliett Torres can be seen wearing a red blouse tied at the front that shows the results of exercising in the gym with her marked abdomenin addition to exposing her entire hip in her tight white jeans.

“Now everything is with a QR code”, affirms Yuliett Torres

In the first of the three photos, Yuliett is on her back in a “three-quarter” angle of her body while looking at her cell phone so that she can see the ideal image that she will click to immortalize the pose. The influencer is combed with the Ironed hair and loose with black eyeliner.

Yuliett in her shocking pose. Photo: IG

In the second take, Torres now puts his full front hip to the camera, and this time Raise slightly his right leg which makes the image even more striking while in a room of a famous hotel chain.

The influencer pampers her 10 million followers. Photo: IG

And in the last of her photos, the successful OnlyFans model look in the mirror where you can see her marked abdomen and her small waist that contrast with her trained legs in a postcard that will remain in her collection of images of impact that she has on social networks.

Yuliett also triumphs in OnlyFans. Photo: IG

Yuliett titled the images: “Now everything is with QR code”which has been published almost 20 hours, accounts for almost 74 thousand likes and has generated about thousand comments where they praise its indisputable beauty with comments like:

“My God, those white pants are like tea”

“I love Tapatia”

“You have a very beautiful body love”

“Now go wrapping I ask you as a Christmas present Yuliett”

KEEP READING:

VIDEO | Yuliett Torres defies censorship as a sensual bunny in a micro dress

From the gym, Yuliett Torres paralyzes the net with lycra shorts and a black top

RMG