Pachuca against Tigres, the only defined game

After the first two games of the Repechage, UANL and Cruz Azul secured their place in the Quarterfinals

tigers Y Blue Cross they became the first guests to the Quarter finals after passing round Repechage by defeating their respective rivals.

In ESPN we represent the League at the moment with the first two teams to join the fight for the title

The tigers they beat Necaxa by a score of 2-0 thanks to a brace from their all-time top scorer Andre-Pierre Gignacwho led his squad to the Quarter finals.

The Frenchman scored his 29th double with the jersey of the felines and reached 174 goals with the club and his 28th goal in the Final phase.

With this result the tigerswho finished in fifth place overall, would face the Quarter finals before an old acquaintance, Pachucaa rival that has taken the measure for them by beating them in two Liga MX finals and one of the Concacaf Champions League.

The field of the Azteca Stadium witnessed the victory of Blue Crosswhich won by the smallest difference to Lion.

The hero of the cement team was Ignacio Rivero, who took advantage of an error by the emerald goalkeeper to take his squad to the round of 16.

Pachuca vs Tigres in the Quarterfinals is the only defined game in the Liguilla. ESPN

Machine (No. 7) would be measured at this time at Santos Laguna on the leaguea rival they beat just a few semesters ago to break their two-decade streak without the league title.

The first four classified who obtained their direct ticket to the Quarter finals in the Opening 2022 were America (38 points), Monterey (35), Saints (33) and Pachuca (32).

On Sunday the last two guests of the leaguewhich will be known in the series between Toluca versus FC Juarez Y Puebla against Guadalajara.

Yes Toluca beats Juarez will rival Saints in the Quarter finalswhile Cruz Azul would be measured at Monterey and the winner of Puebla–Chivas would face the leader America.

in case of winning Juarez his rival in the next round would be America and it would be fixed Saints–Blue Cross. With this result, the winner of Puebla Y Chivas would be measured with Monterey.

The league It will start next Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13, with the first leg commitments. The return will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October.