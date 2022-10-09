Owners of Jack Daniel’s bought Diplomático Rum

The company Brown Formanwhich owns well-known spirits brands such as Jack Daniel’sreported that it reached an agreement to buy the Venezuelan brand Diplomatic Rum. This was announced by the same company this Thursday, through a statement published on its website.

They detailed that, upon finalizing the purchase, Ron Diplomático will form part of the various liquors associated with Brown-Forman and the company will acquire a production plant located in Panama.

“Ron Diplomático will join our expanding portfolio, giving Brown-Forman a market-leading entry into the fast-growing super-premium rum category. This brand of aged rum has distinctive packaging, strong brand positioning and is a delicious tasting spirit,” said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO of Brown-Forman. in the press release.

For its part, Destillers United Group SL, current owner of the Ron Diplomático brand, will continue to produce and age this Venezuelan rum. “We are proud to have pioneered and been instrumental in developing the super premium+ rum category around the world. Diplomatic Rum is ready to accelerate its growth with Brown-Forman, one of the world’s best-known spirits and wine companies.”

Diplomático is currently sold in more than 100 countries. Its main markets include countries such as France, Germany and the United States.

Diplomatic Rum

Diplomático has three ranges of rums: the traditional one, which includes Planas, Mantuano, Exclusive Reserve; Family Selection and the Prestige range, which includes Single Vintage and Diplomático Ambassador, both aged 12 years and finished in Spanish sherry casks. The distillery is located at the foot of the Andes Mountains and is family owned.

In 2018 Diplomático was awarded “Spirit Brand of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast, being the first rum to win in this category.

Brown Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation has more than 150 years in the market for premium spirits brands. Its portfolio includes Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey; Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple; Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach; Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix; Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finland, Chambord and Fords Gin.

