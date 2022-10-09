Olimpia, with a goal from Pinto, is beating Marathón at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium!

2022-10-08

68 & # 39; Luis Vega enters for Félix Crisanto in the visit. 67′ Benguchpe leaves and the Colombian Arboleda enters Olimpia. 65′ The dynamic of the match has decreased compared to the first half. 63′ Nothing happens. The ‘Monster’ is wrong to want to put together the laboratory play. 62′ Free kick for Marathon. Jamir Maldonado goes down to Solani. 61′ Boniek to the field in Olimpia by the Brazilian Yan Maciel. 60′ Match time is over. Olympia is still ahead. 58′ Boniek enlists in Olympia. He already receives indications from Troglio. 57′ Enter Solani for Selvin ‘Pibe’ Guevara in Marathon.

55′ Edwsin Solani prepares to enter the field. 54′ Center by Elmer Güity that goes wide. It seemed for more the play of the greens. 52′ Foul by Pineda on Vieyra in the band. She still hasn’t taken out the yellow ones Melissa Pastrana. 51′ OLYMPIA MISSED IT! Against what Chirinos generates, he plays for Benguché and ‘Toro’ sends the ball just long to Josman Figueroa. It was the second for the whites. 48′ Josman Figueroa’s center that connects Maciel and his header goes up. 47′ Fourth corner kick for Olimpia and goalkeeper Víctor García clears the danger. 46′ Olympia made changes: Josman Figueroa and Chirinos entered for Moya and Pinto. In marathon José Aguilera left and Elmer Güity entered. Four. Five’ THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!

– TO THE REST! Olimpia is beating Marathón by the minimum thanks to José Pinto’s goal at the end of the first half.

Four. Five’ GOOOOOOOOLLL OF OLIMPIIIAAAAAAAAA! New corner kick that they play short. Araujó puts it into the area, Montes gets up to bite it and José Pinto appears only to push. 43′ PAAAA! Shot by Jonathan Paz after the corner kick that hits the post. 42′ To the limit Crisanto. The side sweeps and takes the ball clean from Yan Maciel inside the area. Corner for the whites. 40 ‘Only five minutes to go to rest. I hope the special guest arrives. 38′ UUUYYYY! Álvarez’s center that ends up taking the corner from Víctor García. The Marathon goalkeeper did not want to complicate. 36 & # 39; Troglio has Chirinos, Boniek, Bengtson, Arboleda and Diego Reyes on the bench that he could use for the complement. 34′ Now the game opened. The two teams are already looking to score the first. 32′ POST! Clayvin Zúniga put in an infernal center looking for Campana and Jamir Maldonado, in his attempt to cut, ends up hitting the ball to the post. The lion was saved. 31′ UUUFF! Jorge Benguché also forgives. The striker stays in front of the goalkeeper and sought to define from above, but García guessed him right and saves.

30′ The first half hour of the game is over and the score does not move. 28 & # 39; Damin Ramírez’s shot that saves without problems Guity. 26′ CARLOS PINEDA HAD IT! Good wall with Moya that breaks Marathón’s defense, the containment is left alone in front of the goalkeeper, but his shot goes to the side. 25′ Header by Campana after the corner kick, but this time it goes completely off course. Of course, the Argentine is winning them. 24 & # 39; Another corner for Marathón after an error by Juan Pablo Montes. It is the third for the greens. 22 & # 39; Olimpia comes out playing from their own field. It still doesn’t really generate a danger that worries goalkeeper García. twenty’ UUFFF! Campana’s header after the corner kick and Güity keeps the ball. The first of the visit and it was with danger. 18 & # 39; Free kick from Marathón who plays it short. The ball is dead inside the area and ends up taking Olimpia to the corner. 17′ YOOOOOO! Moya’s header after a center from the right that Víctor García catches again.

15 & # 39; Vieyra falls inside the area and asks for the foul. The Argentine could not against the mark of the Brazilian Gabriel Araújo. 13 & # 39; Pass the danger in the white area. We continue without goals. 12 & # 39; New center of Félix Crisanto and Juan Pablo Montes launches to cut. Corner for the visit. 10′ CLOSE! Álvarez’s center that Benguché connects with a header, but the purslane goalkeeper catches. 8′ It should be remembered that the last time Marathón visited the Nacional, it ‘ate’ five from Motagua. 7′ Benguché wanted to get inside the area, but with two marks it was impossible. 6 & # 39; And now there is a lack of Clayvin Zúniga on Álvarez. They still do not generate danger either of the two teams. – Keosseián greets Pedro Troglio prior to the match.

5 & ​​# 39; The ball does not last long for Marathón at this start of the game. 4 & # 39; Shot deflected by Moya. The Olympian attacker tried it from outside the area. 3′ Crisanto’s center that Jonathan Paz manages to cut. Then the ball hits the whistle and there is a ball for the lions. 2 & # 39; It should be remembered that for this meeting Melissa Pastrana is in charge of dispensing justice. 1′ First foul of the match. Allans Vargas on José Pinto after a pipe that the merengue steering wheel threw at him. – THE CLASSIC STARTED IN THE CAPITAL!

Olympia welcome tonight marathon at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium for matchday 12 of the Apertura, with the intention of adding another three points and staying among the top places.

In the historical series, 258 confirmed matches are registered. The the whites won 122, the purslane team won 69 times and there are 67 draws. Olympia’s starting 11: Alex Guity; Jamir Maldonado, Jonathan Paz, Juan Pablo Montes, Gabriel Araújo; Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Yan Maciel, Jose Pinto; Benguche and Moya.

The 11 Marathon starter: Victor Garcia; Felix Crisanto, José Aguilera, Allans Vargas, Sergio Peña; Selvin Guevara, Isaac Castillo, Juan Vieyra, Damin Ramírez; Lucas Campana and Clayvin Zuniga.