Noelia changes to Celebriffy with her sexiest content

Noelia promotes her new account with stockings in a flirty video | Instagram

After the official Instagram account of the famous Latin singer, model and businesswoman was suspended Noeliabecause of his flirty content on the popular App, he decided to formally retire and start posting more content on Celebriff and his own digital platform.

Despite the fact that a few months ago she herself had mentioned that at some point would withdraw from Instagramto focus both on celebrity as in Cherryland VIP, it was possibly something that he did not expect that the company itself got ahead of him and blocked his account.

Now Noelia has chosen to leave all her free content, which is possibly the same that she shared in the application, mention is made that will be free because content can also be monetized on its digital platform.

She shared this news through a video that we have shared for you, where the beautiful singer was wearing an outfit that could quickly speed up the heart and raise the temperature, it was a pair of fishnet stockings and a black bra.

Noelia always looks for a way to stand out | Instagram noeliaofficial



The beautiful interpreter of “Yo No Fallé” and “Clávame Tu Amor” appears enjoying a beautiful view from her balcony, the beautiful city in which she was was adorned with a beautiful sunset, while the lights of the houses and buildings began to blaze up.

In his video you can see some words that mention his new platform, which in addition to being free, and where from now on you will begin to enjoy its content, you can also download it from the app store Y google play.

My Instagram account was cancelled, all the content that you enjoyed there, you will find it for free on Celebriffy, it’s free, I’ll wait for you on Celebriffy”, mentions Noelia.

The project of the beautiful celebrity of romantic music has already been in operation for a couple of years, since it began with it until the moment it decided to launch it on the market, since it has been in office it has not stopped sharing content in said Note that it is becoming more and more popular.

It could be said that the cancellation of your Instagram will give rise to a new social network, where you will not only be able to enjoy seeing new content, but you will be able to earn money with it, Noelia She goes a step forward and far from seeing her cancellation as something negative, it seems that it has inspired her to continue growing as an entrepreneur.