Nobody expected it. The son that Juan Gabriel wanted to have with a famous singer

John Gabriel
John Gabriel

Juan Gabriel is not only the greatest composer and exponent of music in recent years, but he is also a character in every way, since his lifestyle and preferences made him the target of thousands of rumours.

It is well known that the Divo de Juárez has had several love scandals, after his death, when the lovers that the interpreter of Querida would have had were allegedly revealed. But what is not known by everyone is that Juan Gabriel had a strong friendship with Yuri.

Yuri and Juan Gabriel were great friends, moreover, she was the last artist with whom the Divo recorded a duet; and it was precisely because of this friendship that JuanGa would have proposed to the singer that they have a son.

Yuri did not accept the proposal

And it is that the dream of the singer and also an actress was to be a mother, so Juan offered her his help to achieve it, or that she be a single mother with his support, since it is well known that the Divo loved having a family full of children . But Yuri did not want to be a single mother and everything remained as an anecdote between them.

