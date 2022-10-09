No one in the world can stand up to HaalandHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Although last season Mohammed Salah got the Golden Boot of the Premier League – along with Son Heung-min – by signing 23 goalsthe Egyptian has not been able to stand out in this campaign where Erling Haland this dazzling as the scorer of the tournament with 15 points.

In this situation, Jurgen Kloppcoach of Liverpoolmentioned that it’s not fair that Salah, or another player, be compared with the Manchester City striker, whom he praised.

“No one in the world can cope with the situation of Haland Right now, what he’s doing is crazy. He is an exceptional player in an exceptional team… and I don’t think we should compare anyone at this time,” said the DT in statements collected by the media Sports world.

Likewise, Klopp He took the opportunity to mention that he hopes that very soon Salah can start Make a Difference as a scorer, because it is something natural in a player like him.

“Salah wants to score goals, sure. Desperately, 100 percent and that will never change. If you call him in 20 years, he will be the same,” he said. “I think with Mo (Salah) it’s like with us, andI hope we’re close to exploding (with goals),” he added.

How is Liverpool progressing?

After seven disputed games in which it goes from the 2022-23 season of the premier leaguethe Liverpool advance in the place 10 of the classification with just 10 points, the result of two wins, four draws and one loss. Notably the Reds are 13 points of Manchester Citytournament leader.