Neither Vela nor Chicharito, the first vetoed that Hugo Sánchez would return if they give him the Tri

The first vetoed would bring Hugo Sánchez to the Mexican team

October 07, 2022 4:19 p.m.

The Mexican team lives an unprecedented crisis after the little collective football and also under the command of Gerardo Martino who thinks more about leaving the tricolor team before seeking glory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Hugo Sánchez raised his hand to lead the Mexican team and would have his first great reinforcement ready.

One of the players who likes Hugo Sanchez and that he has had a very good tournament at Club América, he is the right back Miguel Layun who has not been part of the Mexican team due to his relationship with Javier Hernández, another player banned by Argentine coach Gerardo Martino. Miguel Layun He has not resigned from the Mexican team and if Hugo returns to El Tri he could call him back.

On several occasions the sports analyst Hugo Sanchez has considered that Miguel Layun he is a multifunctional player that is good for any team now with the America He has resumed his level on the right wing where he acts as an inside or right winger to reach the baseline and throw crosses for his forwards. Layún is one of the players who has had the most assists during the last tournament.

What must happen for Hugo Sánchez to lead the Mexican team in Qatar?

One of the main conditions for Gerardo Martino I left the Mexican National Team is that louis yon thumb down and accept that he was wrong to keep the Argentine strategist for so long, hence Hugo Sanchez could have the green light to take the team. The pentapichichi has not directed in more than 8 years and loses advantage against coaches like Michael Herrera either Jaime Lozano that are to the liking of Yon de Luisa.