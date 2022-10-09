Nature, pop hedonism and the symbolic value of mushrooms: 3 albums to listen to this weekend

Three new albums released in recent weeks: La Charo, “Formoseña”; Bjork, “Fossora”; Javiera Mena “Night”.

Fossoraby Björk

In “Atopos”, the opening song of the new album by björk, the musical genome of this production can be summarized. It is the penetrating, raw and visceral sound of the electronic pulse of the Indonesian DJ Kasimyn, as if it were a lawnmower passing through the skull combined with the melodic and sometimes breathy sound of a line of clarinets with different keys, from soprano to bass (as if it were a heavy breath). Inside that capsule of a microrave, the voice of the Icelandic singer breaks through as if she were a heretic priestess of the dance speaking of hope, the lack of connection between humans and the need for love before destruction comes. The tenth production björk, after three decades of music, is as hypnotic as it is wild. A work as gigantic as the natural environment where the album was born: his cabin 40 minutes from Reykjavik, located between a lake and one of the island’s volcanoes, where he took refuge during the pandemic.

Fossora has an ambitious quest. Capture the symbolic value of the function of fungi on the planet and how they can transform dead matter into new life. Björk clings to that existential, hopeful and poetic metaphor, as an aesthetic concept. The thirteen songs work like a symphonic elegy, crossed by the pulses noise of gabba, that subgenre of electronic music from the nineties, and the opulent choirs, where Björk’s voice rises like a prayer, or an invocation to deities of nature, even though she defines herself as an atheist, the daughter of a nihilist mother. “These obstacles are only teaching us / So we can merge even deeper / In our own ore,” she sings on “Ovule.”

The experimentation that runs through the spirit of the album reaches a moment of implosion on “Mycelia”. The track was composed from a library of his sampled voices, which function as Bjork’s emotional and musical seismograph on earth, tuned to different frequencies. On “Fagurt er í fjörðum,” he can connect to a melody that sounds as ancient and mythological as the Viking legends of his Icelandic homeland. As an avant-garde and contemporary pop thinker, Bjork can speak to the archetypes Jungeans in a song like “Victimhood”, exploring soft orchestrations, where her voice seems to float alone in the cosmos in songs like “Alow”, or reflecting on the symptom of the empty nest, dedicated to her 19-year-old daughter Isadora, who left home matriarchal, to zigzag over a soft, melancholic melody that sounds like a requiem.

Video clip of the song “Ancestress”, by Björk, included in the album “Fossora” (2022)

enter the world of björk on each album is to initiate a strange and powerful ritual. But in this production, the artist not only achieves that her aesthetic and musical conception are perfectly aligned, but also the symbolic background of restart somehow permeates each of the tracks. In this work, her lyrical density is crossed by the ancestral feeling of saying goodbye to her mother, who died in 2018, and to whom she dedicates two of her most lucid works from this album: “Sorrowful Soil” and “”Ancestor”. In that sense, each song works as a musical reset of the previous one, and of her own life, in a small ritual that transforms her, and transforms whoever listens to it.

nocturnalby Javiera Mena

Fifth solo album by the Chilean singer and producer. The pop and dance hedonism, the atmosphere diskthe sensation of the body when dancing, the sensual and erotic wink of the songs, and the rituals of love initiation, are enveloped by the varnish of the synthesizers and that interpretive, sensual and sophisticated whisper, reminiscent of artists such as sade. From her title, the artist ties her own childhood looking at the night skies of Chile, the discovery of sensuality and attraction to female bodies, and the enjoyment of music danced to the rhythm of music in nightclubs.

Mounted on a fast-paced dance sound, “La isla de Lesbos” is a hymn queer From start to finish: Javiera is one of the icons of the LGBTQ+ movement for her militant stance. “House, garden and whoever pays the bill / Prisoner of a life that seems perfect / Do not tie up desires / That I want to unleash when I see you Lady, step on my land”, invites the singer in the song that opens the album.

The vintage treatment of the album, the use of keyboards with effects, the irruption of the sax and the groove provided by urban beats, in songs like “Debilidad”, or the unappealable pop sound of songs like “Peligrosa”, with a catchy chorus and magnetic, they don’t detract from the general sound of the album, but instead strengthen that timeline of the electropop school. Despite reusing materials from other eras, such as eighties techno pop and nineties dance pulse, Javier Mena he appropriates those sounds and updates them with imaginative, carefree and sensual lyrics. “I’m a little nervous. I feel dangerous. The streets lead to you”, she says in “I like you”, one of those songs that precedes the Saturday night fever, and that will become a classic of her concerts.

Video clip of the song “Me gustas tu”, by Javiera Mena, part of the album “Nocturna” (2022)

Raised in a Catholic home – like the vast majority of Chilean middle-class families – Javier Mena seeks in her lyrics the complicity of those girls who did not come out of the closet in songs like “Sombra”, and of those who freely live their sexuality in “Diva”, together with the Spanish Boy White.

His strength and honesty trace a solid and fresh songwriting, dressed in the glitter of pop, in “Corazón astral”, where he imagines himself ending up on a beach with a dark-haired woman. Thus, the artist draws her own “garden of delights” as Bosch, but in electronic prints, dance scenes and choruses that stick to the body. But in addition, Javiera opens up her intimate and vulnerable world in ballads like “Synchronization”, one of the best on the album, which reveals her layers of depth as an author. She knows how to talk about loneliness in times of digital hyperconnectivity, even in the noisy and festive atmosphere of a nightclub.

formosafrom La Charo

While the project Tonolec still on hiatus, the singer Charo Bogarin he seems to expand his universe as a soloist, not only rescuing his Guarani heritage, but also projecting his music and his voice, in sync with what is heard throughout the continent. Nevertheless, formosa It could be a paradox because the title of the album is precisely based on its identity. He was born in Clorinda, Formosa, in 1972, grew up in Resistencia, Chaco, and spends his days in Buenos Aires. In this transition, his music was nourished by the original roots of his family, along with the influences of artists such as björk and the Mexican Lila Downs. With his third solo album, La Charo not only strengthens his solo path but also synthesizes those musical searches in his own canon, which helped to unite the producer Pike Mantel.

Video clip of the song “Pausado vive el amor”, by La Charo, part of the album “Formoseña” (2022)

Charo’s authorial gaze is linked to nature, the daily life of the peoples of Latin America and the celebration of their popular rhythms. “Aguita de manantial” is a powerful cumbia that raises its song towards the power of nature. “Formoseña” is a daily painting of a rural town about the rhythmic chotis, a rhythm that is played and danced at peasant festivals. “El mentiroso” is a vibrant tune along with Celso Duartemusician of Lila Downs, who plays the harp and jaranas, in a couplet of heartbreak and disappointment. The songbook diptych of “Pausado vive el amor”, a deep and airy tune, on an arrangement of strings and winds, and the ranchera “Voz de la montana”, seem to unite the imaginaries of Violet Vine Y Chavela Vargas.

La Charo moves with naturalness and interpretive emotion, between the intensity of the 6 x 8 rhythm in “Pajarito”, a fable that fits Charo like a silk glove, and “Caña y tambor”, another full-fledged cumbia, accompanied by Delio Valdes. “Sabana hopeful” is a tribute to Jaime Torres, author of the music and whose lyrics belong to the cartoonist tutewhich in his voice sounds with the melancholy of someone who says goodbye to a friend.

At the end, The Charo an acoustic version of “Pausado vive el amor” is reserved, as a fade out ending, where her singing shines, that ancient voice that is not only from this time, but was forged by mother earth for thousands of years.

