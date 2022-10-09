Nacional and Águilas face off in an exciting duel to secure a place in the eights
the match between National Athletic Y Golden Eagles which is played this Sunday (3:30 pm) for date 16 of the League has several ingredients that make it special: its coaches are old acquaintances, both teams are in the group of eight, and it will be the return of Orlando Berrio to the stage where he was champion of the 2016 Libertadores Cup.
“I have known Leo for a long time. I had the opportunity to be with him in the Colombian National Team. He is a coach with a lot of character, who likes his team to be orderly on the pitch. The squad reflects what he wants, which is order and temperament,” said Pedro Sarmiento, coach of Nacional, at the press conference prior to the match.
Sarmiento has six games (2 draws and 4 wins) at the helm as interim coach. In them, the green has strengthened both defensively and offensively, since only three goals have been scored against him (Santa Fe one and Medellín two), while he has scored nine goals.
This good streak, which was extended with the 3-2 victory in the paisa classic, has him with 27 points in the Betplay League.
If he achieved a victory, he would ensure himself in the group of eight, since he would reach the threshold of 30 units that experts say are necessary to be in the semifinal home runs.
Golden Eagles arrives in the same situation.
the cast of Leonel Alvarez It is one of the surprises of the local rental. He has 26 points, product of 7 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses, he also comes from beating Bucaramanga 1-0 as a visitor at the Alfonso López stadium. A victory against Nacional would leave him at the door of securing his place in the home runs.
“The idea is to continue growing and achieving results. A difficult match awaits us against Nacional and we hope to make a good presentation”, commented Leonel Álvarez.
The strategist added that they hope to complicate Nacional and get a result that allows them to continue adding points. For that Águilas will have Orlando Berrío on the field, who arrived this semester to reinforce the attack and had a successful past in Nacional.
“For me it will be a special game. The feeling and gratitude I have for Nacional is not a secret. The best way to repay him for all that he has supported me is to show on the court that I am valid”, said Berrío.