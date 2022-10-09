Nacional and Águilas face off in an exciting duel to secure a place in the eights

the match between National Athletic Y Golden Eagles which is played this Sunday (3:30 pm) for date 16 of the League has several ingredients that make it special: its coaches are old acquaintances, both teams are in the group of eight, and it will be the return of Orlando Berrio to the stage where he was champion of the 2016 Libertadores Cup.

“I have known Leo for a long time. I had the opportunity to be with him in the Colombian National Team. He is a coach with a lot of character, who likes his team to be orderly on the pitch. The squad reflects what he wants, which is order and temperament,” said Pedro Sarmiento, coach of Nacional, at the press conference prior to the match.

Sarmiento has six games (2 draws and 4 wins) at the helm as interim coach. In them, the green has strengthened both defensively and offensively, since only three goals have been scored against him (Santa Fe one and Medellín two), while he has scored nine goals.

This good streak, which was extended with the 3-2 victory in the paisa classic, has him with 27 points in the Betplay League.

If he achieved a victory, he would ensure himself in the group of eight, since he would reach the threshold of 30 units that experts say are necessary to be in the semifinal home runs.