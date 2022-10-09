Motagua mercilessly thrashes Vida in Gullit Peña’s debut and consolidates at the top
La Ceiba, Honduras.
The champion Motagua had no problems beating Vida 3-0 in the city of La Ceiba in a duel corresponding to matchday 12 of the Opening 2022.
El Ciclón added a vital victory on matchday 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two more than Olimpia, and nine more than their rival on duty.
Now they will focus on Tuesday’s game for the semi-final second leg of Concacaf League before the Lion
The game? It can be summed up easily: Motagua had three and sent them both to save. The first orchestrated by Cristopher Meléndez at 30′; the right side took advantage of a rebound in the small area after several shots after a free kick, shooting correctly before goalkeeper Roberto López’s bilge.
The torrential rain began to take center stage on the Ceibeña field, however, Vida steeled herself and with constant bombardment began to corner the champion under her goal. However, the danger towards the goal was slight until the complement.
At 48 ‘Juan Ramón Mejía was sent a header that kissed the crossbar. On the next descent, Cristian Sacaza, under the same route, stalked the blue finish line.
At 58 ‘Ever Alvarado headed into the hands of Marlon Licona, who at 62’ showed off with a cap at point-blank range against Carlos Argueta, rewarded for a poor clearance of his.
Those led by Fernando Mira continued to dominate, but were unable to shake the capital’s goal. Coconut stalking had no reward, but punishment.
At 78′ Carlos “Zapatilla” Mejia struck Pipo López with a left foot inside the area.
At 86′, Yostin “El Nenito” Obando a jewel was sent that added color to the win: left-footed shot from the crescent, shot at the crossbar and the ball slipped into the back of the net.
Already with the 3-0 against, the Mexican Carlos “Gullit” Pena he made his debut with Vida in the 87th minute in place of striker Juan Ramón Mejía.
Motagua remains undefeated playing at Vida’s court. In their last two visits they thrashed 3-0. Before he tied three times. They haven’t lost since January 2020.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Life: Roberto Lopez; Elison Rivas, Mamadu Djlao, Ever Alvarado, Danilo Palacios; Denis Melendez, Rembrandt Flores; Johan Centeno, Cristian Sacaza, Marvin Bernárdez; Juan Ramon Mejia.
Motagua: Marlon Licona; Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Cristopher Meléndez; Jason Sánchez, Walter Martínez, Mauro Ortiz, Carlos Mejía; Roberto Morerira, Angel Tejeda.