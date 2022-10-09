Motagua mercilessly thrashes Vida in Gullit Peña’s debut and consolidates at the top

The champion Motagua had no problems beating Vida 3-0 in the city of La Ceiba in a duel corresponding to matchday 12 of the Opening 2022.

El Ciclón added a vital victory on matchday 12 to remain alone at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings with 29 points, two more than Olimpia, and nine more than their rival on duty.

Now they will focus on Tuesday’s game for the semi-final second leg of Concacaf League before the Lion

The game? It can be summed up easily: Motagua had three and sent them both to save. The first orchestrated by Cristopher Meléndez at 30′; the right side took advantage of a rebound in the small area after several shots after a free kick, shooting correctly before goalkeeper Roberto López’s bilge.