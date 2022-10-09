Sports

MLB Yankees Rival Second Round Playoffs Guardians ALDS

The New York Yankees are waiting to start their work in the American League Division Series (ALDS). After the day of Wild Card Series of the 2022 Major League Baseball Season (MLB) you already know who will be your rival in the second round of the Playoffs. The ‘Mulos’ will be measured against the Cleveland Guardians Starting next Tuesday, October 11.

The keys of the American League Division Series (ALDS) are already defined. One of them will be the one that the New York Yankees will have to face against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Cleveland ‘Tribe’ won both games of the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Game 2 having been a marathon game that went down to 15 innings.

The Bronx team, on the other hand, did not need to play the Wild Card Round since they got their direct pass to the Division Series by being crowned champion of the Eastern Division of the so-called ‘Young Circuit’.

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will meet in the American League Division Series (ALDS) of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Season Playoffs starting on Tuesday, October 11.


