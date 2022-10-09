Mexico time and how to follow Checo PérezMediotiempo
The intense activity of Formula 1 of this month of October continues this weekend, since now it will be the turn of Japan for host the Grand Prixwhich could be historical because The title of the Dutchman Max Verstappen could be finalized.
However, it will not be easy at all since in the Singapore Grand Prixalthough Red Bull took it, It was the Mexican Checo Pérez who took first place to obtain his second victory in the 2022 season and will seek to repeat it on Japanese soil, with the aim of snatch the second step from Charles Leclerc.
It should be remembered that after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the top motorsport competition will return to Japan through the suzuka circuitwhich hosted its first event since 1976. It has 5,807 kilometers and 18 curvesadded to the fact that it has a capacity of up to 155,000 spectators, so a large ticket is expected for this weekend.
Last Japanese GP
2019
- Valtteri Bottas
- Sebastian Vettel
- Lewis Hamilton
2018
- Lewis Hamilton
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
2017
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Daniel Ricciardo
How has Checo Pérez fared in recent editions?
In the last three editions yesergio Pérez has managed to finish within the best eight positions, although it has not reached it to be on the podium. In 2019 he was eighth place, in 2018 seventh and a year earlier he also finished in eighth position.
F1 Drivers Championship 2022
Position | Pilot | Points
- Max Verstappen. 341
- Charles Leclerc. 237
- Sergio Perez. 235
- George Russell. 203
- Carlos Sainz. 202
- Lewis Hamilton. 170
- Lando Norris. 100
- Stephen Ocon. 66
- Fernando Alonso. 59
- Valtteri Bottas. 46
- Daniel Ricciardo. 29
- Sebastian Vettel. 24
- Pierre Gasley. 23
- Kevin Magnussen. 22
- Lance Stroll. 13
- Mike Schumacher. 12
- Yuki Tsunoda. eleven
- Guanyu Zhou. 6
- Alexander Albon. 4
- Nyck DeVries. two
- Nicholas Latif. 0
- Nico Hulkenberg. 0
Constructors’ Championship Standings 2022
Position I Team I Points
- RedBull. 576
- Ferrari. 439
- Mercedes. 373
- McLaren. 129
- Alpine. 125
- Alfa Romeo. 52
- Aston Martin. 37
- Haas. 3. 4
- Alpha Taurus. 3. 4
- Williams. 6
Japan GP 2022 schedules in Mexico
Free Practices 1
- Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022
- Hours: 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time
- Venue: Suzuka Circuit
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV
Free Practices 2
- Date: Friday, October 7, 2022
- Hours: 01:00 a.m. Central Mexico time
- Venue: Suzuka Circuit
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV
Free Practice 3
- Date: Friday, October 7, 2022
- Hours: 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time
- Venue: Suzuka Circuit
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV
Classification
- Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022
- Hours: 01:00 a.m. Central Mexico time
- Venue: Suzuka Circuit
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV
Where to SEE the Japanese Grand Prix? Checo Perez career
- Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
- Schedule: 00:00 hoursCentral Mexico time
- Venue: Suzuka Circuit
- Broadcast: Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV
In case you do not have the transmission of the races, we remind you that the most important thing that happens before, during and after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, in addition to minute by minute, you can follow it with us at halftime.