Mexico time and how to follow Checo PérezMediotiempo

The intense activity of Formula 1 of this month of October continues this weekend, since now it will be the turn of Japan for host the Grand Prixwhich could be historical because The title of the Dutchman Max Verstappen could be finalized.

However, it will not be easy at all since in the Singapore Grand Prixalthough Red Bull took it, It was the Mexican Checo Pérez who took first place to obtain his second victory in the 2022 season and will seek to repeat it on Japanese soil, with the aim of snatch the second step from Charles Leclerc.

It should be remembered that after two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the top motorsport competition will return to Japan through the suzuka circuitwhich hosted its first event since 1976. It has 5,807 kilometers and 18 curvesadded to the fact that it has a capacity of up to 155,000 spectators, so a large ticket is expected for this weekend.

Last Japanese GP

2019

Valtteri Bottas

Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton

2018

Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas

Max Verstappen

2017

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo

How has Checo Pérez fared in recent editions?

In the last three editions yesergio Pérez has managed to finish within the best eight positions, although it has not reached it to be on the podium. In 2019 he was eighth place, in 2018 seventh and a year earlier he also finished in eighth position.

F1 Drivers Championship 2022

Position | Pilot | Points

Max Verstappen. 341 Charles Leclerc. 237 Sergio Perez. 235 George Russell. 203 Carlos Sainz. 202 Lewis Hamilton. 170 Lando Norris. 100 Stephen Ocon. 66 Fernando Alonso. 59 Valtteri Bottas. 46 Daniel Ricciardo. 29 Sebastian Vettel. 24 Pierre Gasley. 23 Kevin Magnussen. 22 Lance Stroll. 13 Mike Schumacher. 12 Yuki Tsunoda. eleven Guanyu Zhou. 6 Alexander Albon. 4 Nyck DeVries. two Nicholas Latif. 0 Nico Hulkenberg. 0

Constructors’ Championship Standings 2022

Position I Team I Points

RedBull. 576 Ferrari. 439 Mercedes. 373 McLaren. 129 Alpine. 125 Alfa Romeo. 52 Aston Martin. 37 Haas. 3. 4 Alpha Taurus. 3. 4 Williams. 6

Japan GP 2022 schedules in Mexico

Free Practices 1

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Hours: 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: Suzuka Circuit

Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV

Free Practices 2

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Hours: 01:00 a.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: Suzuka Circuit

Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV

Free Practice 3

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Hours: 10:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: Suzuka Circuit

Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV

Classification

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Hours: 01:00 a.m. Central Mexico time

Venue: Suzuka Circuit

Broadcast: Fox Sports 3, Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV

Where to SEE the Japanese Grand Prix? Checo Perez career

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Schedule: 00:00 hours Central Mexico time

Central Mexico time Venue: Suzuka Circuit

Broadcast: Fox Sports Premium and F1 TV

In case you do not have the transmission of the races, we remind you that the most important thing that happens before, during and after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, in addition to minute by minute, you can follow it with us at halftime.

