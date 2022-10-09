Melcochita: the day David Letterman offered him thousands of dollars to work with him, his meeting with Pablo Escobar and more secrets | Paul Villanueva | TVMAS

READ ALSO: “Melcochita” suffered from decompensation and had to be hospitalized in an emergency in the United States

Very few call the 86-year-old artist by his name, most call him Melcochita, a name given to him by Augusto Ferrando, at the end of the 70s. Since then, the consecrated son singer and comedian has not stopped sweetening his talent until the bitter situations. Virtuosos of the international music scene have praised his capacity for improvisation and mastery of rhythm. He has been on stage for more than fifty years and hopes for many more. “Those who get old are the problems, not me”, he emphasizes.

The Peruvian comedian and son singer in an interview with El Comercio also recalled his meeting in Colombia with drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, his beginnings in music and comedy, and how the popular “Don’t go” was born.

Melcochita was born and raised in La Victoria, in Manco Cápac. As a child he played maracas and sang in school performances, until he came of age and formed the musical group Son Cubillas with his brothers.

“My brother, who has passed away, taught me to play the grave, and when I worked with Porfirio Vásquez, I learned drums. Then I went to work at the Embassy and Juan Montoya spoke to Augusto Ferrando about me, he told him that he played drums and that in between he would tell jokes and hesitate. Ferrando went to see me and invited me to work at the rock. When he told me how much he was going to pay me, I asked him: ‘Who do you have to kill?’ The pay was good (laughs)”, recalls Villanueva Branda.

─How many instruments do you play?

Guitar, maraca, tumba, drums, bass, piano and a bit of trumpet. I learned everything in the school of life.

─You weren’t a rocker, but in the 60s you were no stranger to the rock and roll boom, you collaborated on the third LP of the York’s band. How did it happen?

They worked for MAG, the label of Mr. Manuel Guerrero, the father of the We All Together singer. But they went to record at El Virrey and left the tracks, so I started singing over that music and everyone liked it. “El Loco” and other songs hit a lot.

─You also recorded with Traffic Sound, you put conga on rock.

I was the first, the pioneer in putting conga to rock, I think it was in “Meshkalina”then in the United States they followed in my footsteps.

─Why did you emigrate to the United States in the 80s, if you were doing well in Peru?

Because some said it was popular, but local. I went to the United States to revalidate my title. When I arrived I worked with Mr. Alarcón, owner of Mega TV, he swept his store and drove his wife’s car. I was like this for some time until one of the choristers was absent and I proposed to replace him. First, I did choirs for Roberto Torres, then for all the greats, for five years. Things changed drastically for me when José Mangual Jr., backup singer for Willie Colón, told me that my voice was good for a sonero. I listened to him and started making songs. With the guitar I did “Mulata”, a song that hit Colombia. In 1999 I recorded “Yay Boy”, with lyrics by the Africando group, and a year ago, Marc Anthony made that song with the same arrangement and they played it in Peru. Mine never rang here.

─Do you feel that in Peru they don’t recognize your work as a sonero?

The people love me, but they don’t know about my work because the radio stations don’t play my songs, they prefer to show those morbid songs that are in fashion. But I’m not complaining because I’ve had the luxury of singing with the brave, with Fania All Star, Celia Cruz, Ray Barretto, Johnny Pacheco, Cheo Feliciano, Andy Montañez, Tito Nieves….

He has shared the stage with great salsa figures, such as Celia Cruz, Ray Barretto, Johnny Pacheco, Cheo Feliciano, Andy Montañez, Tito Nieves, among others. (Photo: Anthony Niño de Guzmán)

─Do you prefer music or comedy?

Music because I can tour and repeat songs, like “Pegaso”, which is one of the songs that people ask for the most. In comedy there are not many scenarios.

─Why aren’t you on TV?

Because I prefer not to burn myself, besides there are no programs. But I’m not too far from TV because I always go as a guest. This week I will be on the Chola Chabuca program and on Monday on “Arriba mi gente”.

─How did you get to TV?

Thanks to Ferrando, but on Panamericana TV there was a very powerful person who marginalized me for 20 years on Channel 5 because I threw a proposal at him. He was a bravo who weighed a lot, but he is already dead. Then I went to the United States.

─And in the United States you were on “Late Night”, the biggest show in that country, with David Letterman. How did you get on that show?

It was in 1983, I was in two editions. A friend who had contacts at Univisión recommended me to go to the casting and they accepted me. I am the only Latino in the world who was on that program speaking Spanish with English subtitles, others have been, but speaking English. My participation was a great goal, David Letterman introduced me as the Steve Martin of Peru, and since he liked what I did, he asked me to learn English to work with him, he offered me 6 thousand dollars a week to be his assistant.

─And what happened?

They put me in school, but English did not enter me. It was a beautiful experience, one of the best of my life.

─How much is the most you have ever earned abroad?

I’ve always been paid well, but once they gave me three thousand dollars to sing a song. It was in Colombia, I was singing on the seventh floor of the InterContinental hotel in Cali, when around midnight, they took me up to the ninth floor, to a room full of ice swans, to sing “Pegaso”. It was Pablo Escobar’s grandson’s birthday. When I was on stage, the boy came up to accompany me with the choirs, and when I finished, Pablo approached me to ask me how his grandson sang. I told him that it was good, that I had liked him, because if he told him the truth, he would shoot me (laughs).

─How do you keep yourself so active and vital at 86 years old?

I put all the problems in my lungs. If my wife tells me that this brown piece of furniture is red, I say yes and I don’t argue. Then I blurt out the phrase: “Don’t go”, and we end up laughing.

─How was the “Don’t go” born?

I was with my compadre Miguelito Barraza at a festival, when it occurred to him to give the address of his cebicheria. At that moment, jokingly, I said: “Don’t go”, and everyone laughed.

─How was your relationship with Jimmy Santi after the slap he gave you on Magaly’s show?

He got mad when I told him he was a frustrated fish because he thought he was pretty as a whitefish. But he is my soul brother, everything is fine.

─Monique Pardo denied having an affair with you.

Surely he forgot because it was an innocent thing, young people, just kisses.

─ Have you had many loves?

When he was young he fell in love with the guitar and since he had a wonderful body because he was a gymnast, for the girls he was Michael Jackson.

─How did you conquer your wife Monserrat, 45 years younger than you?

I met her in Piura, at an APRA rally, but that time nothing happened, we just talked. The second time we met again, I invited him to drink chicha in Catacaos. That day we kissed. That’s where it all started.

The 86-year-old artist has toured the world as a sonero. Great representatives of salsa recognize his art. (Photo: Anthony Niño de Guzmán)

─ What is the biggest disappointment you have had?

I prefer not to say it and think positively because I don’t like to speak ill of women. I always leave aside the negative, because when one worries the neurons weaken and we age quickly.

─What artistic goals do you have?

A movie is coming under the production of Mauricio Diez Canseco, it’s going to be called “Don’t go”, it’s a super fun comedy. I’m also watching performances outside.

The comedian and sonero assures that he is part of the cast of “No Vayan”, a Peruvian film that is in the process of post-production. (Photo: Anthony Niño de Guzmán)

─How would you like to be remembered when you are gone?

As a calm, happy and smiling man, who never hurt anyone.