Medicine and politics come together in a double date with the newspaper forum

Exceptionally, the Club THE OPINION-THE ZAMORA MAIL This week he has a double date. The newspaper’s forum can be enjoyed for two days —Thursday and Friday— in which medicine and politics will be discussed.

The person in charge of the first thing will be the dermatologist Juan Carlos Santos Duranwho will speak October 13 of “COVID and skin”, a very topical topic. And it is that the virus that has put the world in shelter not only affects the respiratory systembut clinical manifestations have also been described in other locations, such as the skin, with different skin symptoms developed in the recovery period from coronavirus pneumonia.

Santos Durán is a regular at the Club THE OPINION-THE ZAMORA MAILwhere he has been on previous occasions. Specialist in medical-surgical dermatology and venereology, he is a member of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.





For its part, Ana Pastor arrives in Zamora on Friday to talk about “The public policies that our country needs”. The Deputy Secretary General of the PP it’s natural from buckets and is licensed in Medicine and Surgery. He is attending the newspaper’s forum for the first time to offer this conference in which he will deal with health care, universal justice or education.

In both cases, the appointment will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium of the University Collegewith carmen ferreras as presenter and coordinator of the acts and the support of the Caja Rural Scientific Foundation. Admission to the paraninfo is free until full capacity is reached.