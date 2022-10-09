Medical care for the elderly, are they discriminated against?

The Spanish Association of Surgeons (AEC) has launched a study, to which more than 30 hospitals have already signed up, to analyze the impact of care for those over 70 years of age. He wants to study the results of the interventions, complications, mortality and other aspects. These data are already being worked on in some centers or in specific pathologies, but the AEC wants to have a more general vision, explains David Parés, coordinator of the AEC’s quality, safety and management section.

Is it that attention fails? It is not that, explains Parés. But the AEC estimates that it could have (anonymous) data from up to 10,000 people and thus see what aspects could be improved in the care of these patients, who are usually fragile. Parés, a colorectal surgeon at the Germans Trias hospital in Badalona, ​​adds that there is a constant adaptation of the action guides to medical advances in order to improve the care of all patients.





Last day 2, the Archbishop of Tarragona, Joan Planellas, published the article covert euthanasia in The vanguardin which he criticized an economistic or social utility criterion, assuring that “there is an unwritten but real practice in certain areas of the medical sector” by which patients of a certain age are not given certain tests or treatments, so as not to go to the detriment of other patients.

Arguments along the same lines have recently been put forward by the former councilor of the Community of Madrid in charge of residences at the beginning of the covid, Alberto Reyero who, after the accusations of more than 7,000 deaths of residents, blames protocols that prevented the elderly from being hospitalized. . Does health discriminate against the elderly?





“Studies were carried out years ago and it was seen that age, by itself, is not a valid criterion. Today, age is not a condition to stop operating or serving anyone. We perform more interventions than ever on elderly patients, given the aging population. For example, colon cancer. And with good results. I operated on an 88 year old patient not long ago and she is doing well. Around 30% of patients are over 70 or 75 years old”, says Parés.

“Of course it is more complex – adds Parés – to operate on 80-year-old patients, who usually have pathologies, than on a young one. But an 85-year-old patient may be in better condition than a 65-year-old.”





Jaume Padrós, president of the Col.legi de Metges de Barcelona (COMB), has already disqualified the bishop’s article in a tweet and said that it also “shows a total ignorance of what is the adequacy of the therapeutic effort and avoiding futile practices and obstinacy therapy”.

Padrós recalls that with the chronification of many pathologies, medicine is agreeing on “absolutely typified markers”, which allow establishing the patient’s condition regardless of their age. “Age is now less decisive than ever, it does not decide what is done or not,” says the college president.

During the covid there were failures in the management of the first wave in many residences, but later priority has been given to the vaccination of older people Mane Espinosa

“Surgeons prepare guidelines that, when faced with an elderly patient, help to evaluate him globally, we assess his fragility –not only the surgeon, but also other specialists–, how are his heart, lungs, cognition, mobility, improvement that the intervention can bring, what postoperative care will be required… Sometimes, an intervention may pose more risks than benefits and another treatment is sought. Or there is a patient who does not want to have surgery”, explains Parés. Padrós recalls that there are medical and healthcare ethics committees to help decide in the most complex cases.

José Augusto García Navarro, president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SEGG), agrees that age has not decided admission or treatment for years. The criteria are the prognosis of the disease, the dependency of the patient, whether or not it will improve his quality of life, he says.

“A patient with six or seven chronic pathologies and a vital prognosis of 2 or 3 months, will not be subjected to depending on what intervention, it is true. Someone will say that it is due to age, but it is not the years, it is the vital prognosis. What is looked at is whether the intervention would bring an improvement or more suffering and dependence. Maybe another treatment is chosen,” he explains. It is not neglected.





Where there are barriers in Spain, says García Navarro, is in the access of the elderly to long-term and dependency care, but because services are lacking, much more should be invested and continuously.

Antonio Martínez Maroto, from the patronage of Grandes Amigos, an entity for the elderly, believes that “in society there are many areas in which the elderly are discriminated against, but health does not stand out as one. We do not get complaints because it is not attended to due to age, because it is attended to. Yes, the elderly are discriminated against in aspects such as taking out health insurance or extending digital procedures, such as requesting an appointment online, which many do not know how to do.” “During the worst of the covid, there was a greater perception of discrimination, at least in Madrid,” he points out.

End of life care

The debate on care in old age was intensified when the covid saturated hospitals and there was a lack of respirators and with the euthanasia law, but it is often repeated around palliative care. Padrós criticizes that Bishop Planellas “generalizes what may have happened in some cases” and is surprised that he uses arguments “from the most reactionary sector of the Church.”

Padrós refers to COMB positions that reflect that modern medicine advocates prevention and cure, but also to provide quality of life, alleviate suffering and guarantee a dignified death. According to the doctor, there are increasingly less aggressive treatments and advances allow identifying the end of life. “Normally, there is still more of a tendency to lengthen it, to mechanize the end, than to stop treating,” he says.

And he points out that more and more doctors use the advance directive plan, in which they talk with patients and families about what care they want to receive.





