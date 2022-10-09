Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar got married and she shares the first photo as spouses with an emotional message

The actress Maite Perroni and television producer Andrés Tovar took a new step in their love relationship last Saturday, October 8, and it is because they became husband and wife. The singer shared the first photo of her on her personal Instagram account, and she also dedicated some emotional words to her husband.

“We did it! Taking the first steps of the life we ​​want to build together… surrounded by our family and the hand of God, today we receive a blessing. Happy to be able to take steps that strengthen our path through this plane in which we managed to coincide and fate gave us, “he wrote on his personal Instagram account.

The first image that Perroni shared with his more than 10.7 million followers has undoubtedly caused a stir among those who are attentive to his publications, and that is that in less than 12 hours it already exceeds 620 thousand ‘likes’, while It has almost reached eight thousand comments where they wish them good things for this union.

“Congratulations, my girl, may you be very happy”, “Congratulations, beautiful”, “You do not know how happy it makes me to see you happy”, “So happy for you”, “Long live love”, “Congratulations Mai, blessings”, “Congratulations, I wish you the best”, “Wooow, congratulations my beautiful friend”, “Congratulations pretty, may you be very, very happy”, “May life give you everything back the love you have given“”, “Congratulations to the couple”, “My best wishes for both of you”, “I feel happy for you, for you”, were some of the impressions generated by the post.

So far, only one photo of the special occasion has been revealed.And it is that Andrés has not shared anything in his feed since they made the news public. In addition, the people who were invited to this celebration or the location of the location are not known.

On September 12, both made the same publication to tell their followers that they had made a decision, one that involves the life of both together, because in the images the ring that Tovar gave her could be seen. With so few days to make it known, they had already announced that in less than a month they would get married.

