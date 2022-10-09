Luis Diaz: Praise from Jamie Carragher at Liverpool FC | Colombians Abroad

Jürgen Klopp’s seventh season at Liverpool has not been easy at all. The German’s seventh year brings back bad memories, but for now, no ghost has appeared to end his beautiful story that he has harvested at Anfield from 2015 to the current year 2022.

The Premier League has been complex, really very complex for Jürgen Klopp and his team. Before facing Arsenal, which is at the top of the standings, Liverpool appears tenth away from the top positions, and in an unusual scenario for the ‘Reds’. However, there are players who can be rescued, and even more so because in the Champions League the situation is completely different.

In the Champions League, they hope to ratify their good form in that competition when they visit Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday 12 October. It will be the opportunity to wait for Napoli to stumble and stay at the top of their group.

One of the best players who has revolutionized the attack has been Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda who has established himself as one of the leading and important players in the squad. The legend Jamie Carragher appeared again to talk about the good moment of the guajiro. For CBS Sports, the former center back said, “Luis Diaz was great again,” referencing the game he played against Rangers.

He added, “Díaz again, we talked about Liverpool missing (Sadio) Mané. But they got him in, which is fantastic.” Without a doubt, by far he has been the most important, as he has revolutionized Liverpool with four goals and two assists throughout the season.

Liverpool needs to win units in the Premier League, as it has difficult weeks, first against Arsenal, and second, Manchester City. In turn, he will then have to watch West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds. He will also have to face Rangers and Ajax. Luis Díaz for motivating the ‘Reds’ in what is to come.