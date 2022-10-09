Lionel Messi and the numbers that support his ‘rebirth’ at PSG

Las expectations in France after the PSG will sign Leo Messi they were maximum. However, his performance fell short of expectations and he was the target of criticism by both the French press and the team’s own fans. Now the situation has changed. The Argentine is more comfortable in Paris and that is reflected on the pitch, with numbers that the seven-time Ballon d’Or has accustomed us to.

A radical change

Messi started last season with an injury that led to a late debut for PSG. Once available to Mauricio Pochettino, he struggled to get into a rhythm in Ligue 1. He needed several games to make his debut as a scorer. At the end of the campaign, he barely added 6 goals in the French league, an unprecedented figure for the Argentine. He ‘saved’ his performance with 15 assists, the most in the championship.

This season is different, with a healthy Messi from the start. In nine games he has been in Ligue 1, he is about to tie his goalscoring record from last season (26 games). With Galtier On the bench, Leo feels more comfortable on the pitch and that is reflected in his numbers. In assists he is not far behind. Leo has distributed seven so far, finding in Neymar and Mbappé a lethal partnership.

Most influential on the pitch

In the Champions League also leaves its mark. Two goals in three games and adding a new record to his history. He is the player who has scored in the most seasons (18) and has also scored against 40 different teams in European competition, the only player to do so. Maccabi Haifa and Benfica are the latest rivals to join Rosario’s ‘list’.

Until now, he is the only player who has started in all the team’s games this season and the only one who has played more than a thousand minutes on the pitch.. Although he has to stop due to some discomfort in his calf, the Argentine is recovering his best sensations. The coach himself explained that it is not something serious and it is more of a precautionary decision.

Present opposed to that of Cristiano Ronaldo

For many years, Messi and Cristiano maintained a hand in hand impossible to reach for other players. The reality is different this season. While Argentina recovers the best version of him, the portuguese is going through one of the worst moments in his professional career. Just one goal and one assist, with a secondary role in the Man Utd.

It is precisely the opposite situation of 2021-22, when Cristiano was one of the top scorers in the Premier League. For its part, Messi’s bad year cost him not to be among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or, news that surprised ‘France Football‘. They both dream of winning their first World Cup in Qatar and thus culminate a historic career. Messi already confirmed that it will be his last World Cup. Cristiano, 37, may also be facing his last World Cup date.