Lindor and Diaz help the Mets stay alive and force a decisive game against the Padres

New York— Pete Alonso hit a tiebreaking home run and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres that tied their series on Saturday. wild cards in the playoffs to one game each.

Francis Lindor also went deep in the first inning, Jeff McNeil hit a critical two-run double and the Puerto Rican All-Star closer Edwin Diaz he entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

New York broke away thanks to a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, capped by McNeil’s bases-loaded double off Adrian Morejon, with the infield ahead.

The teams will meet in a decisive Game 3 this Sunday at Citi Field. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five divisional round series beginning Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres against Chris Bassitt.

Leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo racked up three hits and a walk for the Mets, including an RBI single in the fourth and precipitated the end of the opening off a wild Blake Snell, much to the delight of New York fans waving orange towels. The left-hander walked four of the first 12 batters he faced and a total of six in 3 1/3 innings of his first postseason start with San Diego.

In a matchup between the 2018 Cy Young winners, deGrom struck out eight over six innings, allowing two runs. It scored his fourth win of the postseason.

It was his first playoff start at home. The right-hander shone when the Mets reached the 2015 World Series, but all four of his starts that postseason were on the road.

Diaz was called up by manager Buck Showalter in the seventh, his first appearance outside of the eighth and ninth innings in a game since August 2020. The Puerto Rican slingshot made a tough defensive play covering first base and then retired slugger Juan Soto with a runner on second to end the inning.

Diaz went 46 minutes between pitches as the Mets rallied in the bottom of the seventh with the help of back-to-back 10-pitch walks by Alonso and Mark Canha against Morejon.

After getting two outs in the eighth, Diaz received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd of 42,156 as he walked off the mound.

For the Padres, the Dominicans Juan Soto 4-2, Manny Machado 4-0.

For the Mets, the Dominican Starling Marte 5-0. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 4-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Tomás Nido 3-1. Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 3-1 with one scored and one produced.