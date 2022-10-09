Less than two weeks after the ‘great blackout’ in Cuba, the ‘solidarity blackouts’ return to Havana

The state-owned Empresa Eléctrica de La Habana announced the return of the so-called “solidarity blackouts” to Havanaan anti-popular measure adopted during the summer to, according to the authorities, balance the service cuts in the capital and the provinces.

On his Facebook wall, The entity published a table with the hours of the cuts scheduled for the week of October 10 to 16. These include blackouts from Monday to Sunday between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to midnight, divided by blocks or zones.

This program is released after Cubans suffered a national blackout starting on Tuesday, September 27during the scourge of Hurricane Ian in the west of the country, which caused many people to spend several days without electricity.

That event generated massive protests, cacerolazos and roadblocks in various parts of Havana, with replicas in several provinces. In the capital, the demonstrations were drowned out with a repressive deployment that ended with several dozen detainees, confirmed by the independent group Justicia 11J.

On the wall of the capital’s Electric Company, the Havanans gave free rein to their anger.

“But yours is tremendous impudence. Isn’t it enough that they had a blackout in Havana for a whole week and there are still provinces that haven’t recovered electricity and continue with the blackout schedule? The truth is, we have to go out into the streets to claim our rights. How long will the blackouts last? They’ve saved a lot of fuel. This is already too much,” Jeysa Brenda Sánchez exploded.

For her part, Mónica Blanco questioned: “And all that they saved when the cyclone hit? Because at least I spent almost 96 hours without electricity. Divide it between four hours and it gives for a pile of solidarity blackouts “.

The Cuban Electric Union (UNE) reported that on Friday there was a generation capacity deficit throughout the day and forecast a similar scenario for Saturday, with 1,256MW affected and a maximum demand of 3,100MW.

“The increase in the impact is given by the non-entry of unit 4 of the Renté Thermoelectric plant, the lack of availability of diesel fuel, mainly in the eastern region, and the growth in demand, which reached 3,158MW,” he said in his daily report.

Units 6 and 7 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Plant, the Otto Parellada unit, the Antonio Guiteras unit, the Nuevitas unit 4, the Felton unit 2 and the Renté unit 4 continue to be out of service due to breakdowns.while unit 3 of Renté itself is undergoing maintenance.

The limitation in thermal generation is 372MW, and in distributed generation 1,092MW are not available due to failure, while in maintenance there are 680MW.