Learn about the differences between prepaid medicine and complementary health plans

For those interested in having more efficient and agile access to specialists in the health sector, complementary plans and prepaid medicine plans are the most common alternatives in Colombia. Each of these options has its benefits, also linked to the cost that they represent to the user and the size of the range of possibilities that they offer.

For example, the complementary health plan allows the user to access a maximum of 20 specialists, which will depend on the plan they have chosen, while the prepaid plan gives them the green light to consult more than 120 specialties with the advantage of not having to go in the first instance to a general practitioner.

Another key difference is that to access complementary health plans, the user must be affiliated with an EPS, while prepaid medicine is offered by independent companies.

According to the Superintendency of Health, complementary care plans are a service provided by the EPS themselves, with their own network, and which serve to complement the care process of the Health Benefits Plan. Users must contract it individually to be able to access benefits such as outpatient services, outpatient consultations, access to specialists, hospitalization and surgeries based on the networks of the EPS themselves.

For its part, Supersalud defines prepaid medicine as a form of medical care and provision of prepaid health services that can be offered by EPS or companies dedicated exclusively to offering this type of service. On the contrary, health policies must be issued by companies supervised by the Financial Superintendence.

And it is that, in Colombia, about 4.7 million people have a voluntary health plan, which represents 0.6% of GDP and 8.2% of the country’s health spending. According to figures from Fasecolda and Acemi, prepaid medical plans are the most chosen by Colombians, with 57% of the voluntary plan market, followed by health policies (27%) and complementary plans and prepaid ambulances (16%). .

During the covid-19 health emergency, these plans have allowed Colombians to access health services through telemedicine and exclusive channels for telephone medical care.

“The health system in Colombia has shown its value during the pandemic. The articulation of public and private actors around insurance is a fundamental element of this success”, explained Mario Cruz, director of the Fasecolda Social Security, Life and People chambers.

Likewise, the report states that in the last 10 years the number of affiliated people in Colombia has doubled. This is due to the value that families and some companies find in this type of product”, he indicates.

“The change in the composition of the financing of the health system opens up new opportunities for voluntary plans,” concluded the former director of the Adres, Diana Cárdenas.