Laura Van Salazar wears enormous charms with tigress tights

lately the beautiful colombian modelLaura Van Salazar, has invested a lot of her time taking pictures for her Internet fans, this time she wanted us to leave one of her most beautiful clothes, some leopard print tights that made her look like a tigress.

The content creator She is placed in one of her best positions in front of the camera, with her back and with the lens right in front of her charms, which is why netizens quickly left their likes and enjoyed the images.

The publication was made in Instagram official and quickly obtained more than 106,000 likes, a demonstration of all the affection he has from users who do not stop enjoying his work and of course these incredible details that he shares with us where his figure is the protagonist.

But it was not only a single snapshot but there were seven, accompanied by a video where she does not stop showing off, with her most conquering and flirtatious look, she managed to monopolize the anointing of thousands of people who still did not know her and of course also of her faithful followers who considered this quite a show.

Lately her popularity has grown and this is due to the collaborations she has done, appearing in profiles of other content creators such as her good friend Daniella Chavezwho lives in Miami Florida just like her and with whom she meets at some important events.

A few weeks ago we were able to see the boards dancing at a party, having the best time and taking advantage of their resources to attend these celebrations where they have the opportunity to have fun together.

Many Internet users dream of being able to meet Laura Van Salazar, she is also very grateful to all of them and that is why she remains constant and active practically every day, also collaborating with some brands that have been interested in her popularity and of course in get acquainted with her.

She wants to get new contracts from various brands, it has become a great passion of being able to show off how much fun she has and take advantage of those free moments both to work and to relax, balancing her life perfectly.

