Laura Van Salazar poses in the window with just a bit of silk | INSTAGRAM

It is one of the videos most recent you shared on your Instagram official, Laura Van Salazar is the Colombian model who has become one of the public’s favorites by sharing content that really surprises thanks to her impressive figure.

It is quite clear that he has spent many hours in the gym, striving to be healthy but above all to look and feel incredible, something that he has achieved with plenty of exercise routines, a lot of dedication and effort.

It is a video that became quite a show, in this we could see how she took the opportunity to walk like a professional in front of a large window in which she was showing off with one of the most flirtatious outfits she has in her wardrobe.

A small set of interiors and a small piece of silk cloth, both of which work perfectly to entertain your audience as you walk by with some subtle, conquering moves.

He got more than 89,000 interactions in a few minutes, as the hours go by that number continues to grow and people continue to get excited to discover how incredible he can move when he is in front of the camera, he has practiced a lot to achieve it.

She herself knows how attractive she is, her security is a key piece to continue conquering new people who join her profile and who become her loyal followers, seeking not to miss anything of her new content.

Previously we were able to learn that Laura Van Salazar has important friends in the media, one of them is Daniella Chávez, who of course has been present to support her in the comments and also sharing some stories with her, having an incredible time in Miami, Florida , which is where they both live.

She will surely continue collaborating with other content creators, lately a very united community has been formed among them and they have supported each other by sharing their audiences, making some followers know their friends and also their works that are similar.

