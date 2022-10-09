Laporta criticizes Busquets, Piqué, Alba, De Jong and Ter Stegen for not lowering their salary

BARCELONA — Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​carried out without further setbacks an Assembly of delegates who overwhelmingly approved all the proposals presented by the board, from the economic closure of the previous year to the budget for the current season or the activation of the levers with which the club has begun to reverse an economic situation that the president described as “very serious” when they took over the management of the entity.

But during the celebration of the assembly, the president had time to launch a direct dart at the captains of the first team, in addition to other players with very high salaries, explaining that none of them agreed to modify their contracts and lower their salaries as he asked them.

“We tried, we talked to some players to negotiate a reduction… But it didn’t happen. Not only did it not come out, but we had to guarantee 10 million euros that, if those reductions had existed, would not have forced them to make that guarantee”, revealed Laporta referring to both the captains Piqué, Busquets and Jordi Alba as well as Frenkie de Jong and Mar-André Ter Stegen.

Sergi Roberto, Busquets, Piqué and Alba are the captains of Barcelona Divulgação official site of Barcelona

In this sense, the general director of the club, Mateu Alemany, supported the president’s thesis stating that when he arrived at the club’s management “the situation was already unsustainable… And we have some salaries out of the market; players impossible to transfer and that tax our accounts and fairplay”.

The clear and forceful speech of the Barça leadership referred to the contracts inherited from the Josep Maria Bartomeu board, which in August already warned that they could be irregular and tried to renegotiate with the players’ agents.

At that time, the Barça board considered an agreement with Gerard Piqué “close” and was also “optimistic” with Sergio Busquets, while openly threatening De Jong and opening the door to a renegotiation with Ter Stegen.