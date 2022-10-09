Lando Norris accuses Max Verstappen of trying to block him in qualifying

The two drivers were preparing for their first fastest lap in Q3, when Norris attempted to pass Verstappen before the final chicane to start his lap ahead of Red Bull.

The two drivers were preparing for their first fastest lap in Q3, when Norris tried to overtake Verstappen before the final chicane to start his lap ahead of Red Bull.

When Norris moved to pass Verstappenthe Red Bull driver appeared to lose the rear of his car and slid into the McLaren, forcing Norris out onto the grass.

The incident was investigated by the stewards after the session for a breach of Article 33.4, which prohibits erratic or potentially dangerous driving, prompting Verstappen to be reprimanded. The decision means Verstappen will retain pole position for Sunday’s race, in which he will seek his second title in Suzuka.

In their reasoning for not imposing a more severe penalty, the stewards said: “All previous offenses of this nature have resulted in a caution, so a similar penalty is imposed in this case.”

Speaking before the stewards’ decision, Norris said that Verstappen had intentionally tried to block him as he passed.

“It was pretty clear he tried to do that, yeah,” he said. Norris to Sky Sports.

“There’s no rule about what you can do, but doing what he did is something you can’t do. People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone agrees, everyone always does, so don’t matter.”

“He probably would have done the same thing if he was in my situation, but I wouldn’t have strayed from him if I was in his situation.”

Verstappen said the incident would not have happened if Norris would have shown “more respect”, referring to a “gentleman’s agreement” between the drivers not to change position at the end of the lap.

“We were on our start and we were all lining up to create a gap with everyone and then somehow I still wanted to get into the chicane, but I was about to accelerate and I had really cold tires,” Norris said. “So I had a little bit of a moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if you had a little more respect for me, because everybody is lining up anyway and I don’t think anybody is trying to get past the last chicane, so by trying to get past me you create that kind of thing,” he said.