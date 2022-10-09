Lakers sign Dominican LJ Figueroa

The Los Angeles Lakers announced this Saturday that they signed Dominican basketball player LJ Figueroa, shortly before the start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

In addition to the Creole, the Lakers also reported that shooting guard Shaquille Harrison, while they released Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy.

“OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed shooting guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison”, read a publication from the Californian team, posted on their Twitter account.

Figueroa, who is 1.90 meters tall and weighs 200 pounds, played 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors, a Golden State affiliate, during the 2021-22 season, averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.

Before entering the G League, Figueroa played in the Dominican Republic with the Leones de Santo Domingo. In 2021, the 24-year-old helped lead the team to the National Basketball League Championship.

Equally, Figueroa, who was not drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, played college basketball at the University of Oregon (2020-21), St. John’s (2018-20), and Odessa College (2017-18).