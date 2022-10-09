Lakers announce hiring of LJ Figueroa

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the hiring of the Dominican, after the good role he played last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

Los Angeles Lakers they made the official announcement this Saturday afternoon that they signed the Dominican basketball player LJ Figueroashortly before the start of the season of the National Basketball Association (NBA, for its acronym in English). In addition to the Dominican, the set of Lakers they also hired shooting guard Shaquille Harrison, while they released Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy.

Through a press release, the team confirmed the announcement of the Dominican’s hiring.

“The Lakers have signed shooting guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, as announced earlier today. In a related move, the team has released shooting guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy.”, begins by saying the document published by the Lakers.

“Figueroa (6’6”. 200 pounds) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2021-22 season, averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal in 27.6 minutes per game. Prior to entering the G League, Figueroa played in the Dominican Republic for the Leones de Santo Domingo. In 2021, the 24-year-old helped lead the team to the National Basketball League championship. Figueroa, who was not selected in the 2021 NBA draft, played college basketball at the University of Oregon (2020-21), St. John’s University (2018-20) and the University of Odessa (2017-18). )”, Indicates the statement from the Los Angeles team.

The Dominican played with the Dallas Mavericks in the Las Vegas Summer League. Caribbean.

Figueroa He had the opportunity to play during the 2021-22 preseason with the Golden State Warriors, but failed to make the team’s main roster for the season. With the Lakersthe player will try to have a real opportunity to see minutes with the team, in the role that the squad determines.