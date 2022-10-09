Sports

Keep on falling! Léster Martínez beats Jeremie Parks by technical knockout and extends his undefeated professional career to 13 fights

The boxer from Peten Léster Martínez managed to praise his unbeaten record as a professional after 13 fightsHe did it this Saturday by defeating the American boxer Jeremie Parks by technical knockout.

The fight, which was scheduled for eight rounds, ended in just two, since the native of the department of Petén showed his power and superiority in the ring and defeated Jeremie Parks by technical knockout.

The two boxers were the protagonists of the stellar fight of a boxing night that was held at the Mississippi Basketball & Athletics in the city of Jackson, Mississippi in the United States.

Lester was clearly dominating the fight and managed to connect several blows to the body of his opponent, who little by little fell behind and could not overcome the pace imposed by the national.

The fight between the two super middleweight boxers ended with just under 1 1/2 minutes to go. for the second round to end, at which point the American could no longer continue and the judge declared the Guatemalan the winner of the fight.

thanks to victory Martínez keeps intact his unbeaten record as a professional and extends it 13 fights. He also added his second fight won in the United States, the previous one was when he defeated the Mexican Rodolfo “La Cobrita” Gómez and obtained the NABA silver belt.

